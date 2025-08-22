Friday, August 22, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patel Retail IPO booked 95x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Patel Retail IPO booked 95x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Patel Retail IPO allotment status: Investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Bigshare Services

Patel Retail IPO allotment status

Patel Retail IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Patel Retail IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the retail supermarket chain Patel Retail is expected to be finalised on August 22, 2025. The mainline offering closed for public subscription on Thursday, August 21, and received a solid response from investors. 
 
According to NSE data, Patel Retail IPO was subscribed 95.7 times, receiving bids for 747.98 million shares against 7.81 million shares on offer. The demand was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to their reserved portion 272.43 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 108.17 times. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 42.49 times.
 
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar of the issue.  CHECK SHREEJI SHIPPING GLOBAL IPO ALLOTMENT TODAY

Steps to check Patel Retail IPO allotment status on BSE:

  • Visit the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Select 'Equity' from the Issue Type dropdown
  • Select 'Patel Retail' from the list of available issues
  • Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
  • Fill in the Captcha for verification
  • Click on the 'Search' button to check your allotment status

Steps to check Patel Retail IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

  • Visit the Bigshare website: ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
  • Link to the IPO allocation for Patel Retail
  • From the 'Select Company' dropdown, choose Patel Retail
  • Enter your application number, beneficiary ID, or PAN
  • Fill in the captcha and click on Search to view your allotment status

Patel Retail IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Patel Retail were trading at ₹305 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹50 or 19.21 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹237 to ₹255.  CHECK VIKRAM SOLAR IPO ALLOTMENT TODAY

Patel Retail IPO listing date

Patel Retail IPO opened for public subscription on Tuesday, August 19, and closed on Thursday, August 21, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on August 25. Shares of Patel Retail are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. 
 
Fedex Securities is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of debt, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. 

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

