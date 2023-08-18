Siemens: Here's why Bear Spread strategy may be profitable for this stock

Lot Size: 275
Cost of the strategy: Rs 22 (Rs 6,050 per strategy)
Breakeven Point: Rs 3478
>> Short build up was seen in the Siemens Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 3 per cent (Prov) with SIEMENS falling by 0.51 per cent.
>> Momentum Oscillators like RSI and MFI have fallen below benchmark level of 50, indicting bearish trend.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
===========================
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is senior derivatives & technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock/index. Views are personal.