Siemens: Here's why Bear Spread strategy may be profitable for this stock

Nandish Shah Mumbai
The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 8:02 AM IST
BEAR SPREAD strategy on SIEMENS
 
Buy SIEMENS (31-Aug Expiry) 3,500 PUT at Rs 37 & simultaneously sell 3,400 PUT at Rs 15

Lot Size: 275

Cost of the strategy: Rs 22 (Rs 6,050 per strategy)
 
Maximum profit: Rs 21,450 if SIEMENS closes at or below Rs 3,400 on 31 August expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 3478
 
Risk Reward Ratio: 1:3.55
 
Approx margin required: Rs 34,400

Rationale:

>> Short build up was seen in the Siemens Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 3 per cent (Prov) with SIEMENS falling by 0.51 per cent.

>> Short-term trend of the Siemens turned weak as the stock price is trading below its 5,11 and 20-day EMA.

>> Stock price has broken down from the upward sloping trendline, adjoining the lows of 22-May-2023 and 20-July 2023

>> Momentum Oscillators like RSI and MFI have fallen below benchmark level of 50, indicting bearish trend.



Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is senior derivatives & technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock/index. Views are personal.

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 8:02 AM IST

