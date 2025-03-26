Siemens share price rises 4% as NCLT approves demerger of energy business

Siemens shares gained 3.8 per cent in trade on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, logging day's high at ₹5,317.15 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) sanctioned the demerger of the company's energy business.

"This is with reference to the Scheme of Arrangement between Siemens Limited and Siemens Energy India Limited, providing for the demerger of the Company's Energy Business (as defined in the Scheme) to SEIL... In this regard, we would like to inform you that the Scheme has been sanctioned by the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench vide its order dated March 25, 2025," the filing read.

Accordingly, in terms of the scheme, the effective date of the scheme is March 25, 2025, and the appointed date of the scheme is March 1, 2025, the filing added.

Further, post the demerger Siemens Energy India, the energy business of Siemens, shall issue and allot 1 fully paid-up equity share of Siemens Energy India having a face value of ₹2 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each held in Siemens.

The company has set the record date for spin-off as Monday, April 7, 2025. Shareholders of the company whose names appear in the register of members and records of the company/depository as on the record date will be eligible shareholders of Siemens Energy India.

Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, digital transformation, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power. It is the flagship listed company of Siemens AG in India. The company’s business structure is well oriented in meeting the needs of the industry in improving efficiency, quality, flexibility and speed.

In the past one year, Siemens shares have gained 0.35 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.6 per cent.