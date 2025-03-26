Home / Markets / News / Siemens share price rises 4% as NCLT approves demerger of energy business

Siemens share price rises 4% as NCLT approves demerger of energy business

In terms of the scheme, the effective date of the scheme is March 25, 2025, and the appointed date of the scheme is March 1, 2025

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Siemens shares gained 3.8 per cent in trade on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, logging day's high at ₹5,317.15 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) sanctioned the demerger of the company's energy business.
 
Around 9:43 AM, Siemens share price was up 1.63 per cent at ₹5,202.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.14 per cent at 77,909.86. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,85,268 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹8,129.95 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹4,569.1 per share.  ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 100 pts to 77,900; Nifty at 23,660
 
"This is with reference to the Scheme of Arrangement between Siemens Limited and Siemens Energy India Limited, providing for the demerger of the Company's Energy Business (as defined in the Scheme) to SEIL... In this regard, we would like to inform you that the Scheme has been sanctioned by the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench vide its order dated March 25, 2025," the filing read. 
 
Accordingly, in terms of the scheme, the effective date of the scheme is March 25, 2025, and the appointed date of the scheme is March 1, 2025, the filing added. 
 
Further, post the demerger Siemens Energy India, the energy business of Siemens, shall issue and allot 1 fully paid-up equity share of Siemens Energy India having a face value of ₹2 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each held in Siemens.  ALSO READ | NCC share price zooms 6% on winning multiple deals from BSNL
 
The company has set the record date for spin-off as Monday, April 7, 2025. Shareholders of the company whose names appear in the register of members and records of the company/depository as on the record date will be eligible shareholders of Siemens Energy India. 

Also Read

Siemens aims to boost factory capacity under Make in India initiative

Premium

Earnings downgrades a worry for Siemens India amid muted Q3 showing

Weak Q1 show drags Siemens share price 4%; Should you buy, sell, hold?

Siemens net profit rises 22% to Rs 614 cr in December 2024 ended quarter

Capital goods index tanks 6% on capex disappointment in Union Budget 2025

 
Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, digital transformation, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power. It is the flagship listed company of Siemens AG in India. The company’s business structure is well oriented in meeting the needs of the industry in improving efficiency, quality, flexibility and speed. 
 
In the past one year, Siemens shares have gained 0.35 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.6 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty Midcap 100 set to outrun Nifty 50 for fifth straight financial year

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat at 78,000; Nifty above 23,650; health, pharma, FMCG drag

NCC share zooms 6% on winning multiple deals worth Rs 10,805-cr from BSNL

Trump tariffs, economic recovery: Here are top stock market risks in FY26

Rapid Fleet IPO: Check share allotment status, GMP, likely listing

Topics :SiemensBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Indian stock exchangesIndian stock markets

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story