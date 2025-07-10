In three weeks, the stock price skyrocketed by 79 per cent from the level of ₹592.85 on June 19, 2025.

Thus far in July, Gabriel India’s share price appreciated by 51 per cent after the board approved a composite scheme of arrangement, involving Gabriel India, Asia Investments Pvt Ltd (AIPL), and Anchemco India Pvt Ltd (Anchemco).

Gabriel India’s composite scheme of arrangement

As per the scheme announced on June 30, it will result in vesting AIPL’s automotive business undertaking, comprising Anchemco’s business (brake fluids, radiator coolants, diesel exhaust fluid / ad-blue, and PU/PVC-based adhesives) and investments in Dana Anand India Pvt. Ltd, Henkel ANAND India Pvt. Ltd and ANAND CY Myutec Automotive Pvt., Ltd into Gabriel.

Gabriel India will issue 1,158 equity shares of ₹1 each for every 1,000 equity shares of ₹10 each held in AIPL to the shareholders of AIPL.