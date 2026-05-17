Silver ETF prices likely to turn premium after import restrictions

Last week, spot gold and silver were trading at a discount to the MCX futures. The discount also reflected in the gold and silver ETF pricing. The lower prices was a result of offloading by importers and institutional investors post the hike in import duty on gold and silver to 16 per cent from 6 per cent. Industry sources said that many of these players benefitted from the hike, as they had imported the precious metals just before the duty was increased.