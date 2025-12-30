Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Mangalam Drugs & Organics shares hits 5% upper circuit; here's why

Mangalam Drugs & Organics shares hits 5% upper circuit; here's why

On Monday, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Kedia Securities, headed by Vijay Kedia, purchased 1,37,794 shares at ₹24.15 per share

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mangalam Drugs and Organics shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹26.28 per share. The buying on the counter came after Kedia Securities bought a stake in the company.
 
At 10:38 AM, Mangalam Drugs and Organics’ share price was trading 4.99 per cent higher at ₹26.28 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 84,725.84.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹41.6 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹129.9, and its 52-week low was at ₹22.7.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Mangalam Drugs and Organics bulk deals details 

On Monday, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Kedia Securities, headed by Vijay Kedia, purchased 1,37,794 shares at ₹24.15 per share. As of December 2025, 50.36 per cent stake was held by promoters, according to the BSE shareholding pattern.
 
 
Kedia Securities is the investment arm of ace investor Vijay Kedia. Primary activities of the firm include investing in the ‘listed’ and ‘unlisted’ space. ‘Listed space’ is investing in companies that are listed on the stock exchanges of India and ‘unlisted’ space is investing in startups. Apart from it, the firm also invests in real estate.

In Q2, on a consolidation basis, the company reported a loss of ₹7.34 crore, as against a profit of ₹2.68 crore a year ago. Its income from operations stood at ₹49.26 crore, as compared to ₹79.75 crore a year ago. 
 
Its total expense for the quarter stood at ₹57.01 crore, as compared to ₹75.21 crore a year ago.   ALSO READ | Eternal shares down 25% from record high; what's making the Street nervous? 
Mangalam Drugs & Organics, based in Vapi, Gujarat, has been manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates since 1977. The company operates multi-product facilities across two locations and runs an in-house research and development (R&D) laboratory recognised by the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India.
 
Over nearly five decades, Mangalam has built a global reputation as a one-stop source for frontline anti-malaria APIs, while also developing a diversified product portfolio with strong operational synergies and scale benefits. The company ranks among the leading producers in Asia across its product lines and is the world’s largest manufacturer for some of them.
 

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

