Smallcap jewellery stocks surge; PC Jeweller zooms 15%, Senco Gold 4%

Smallcap jewellery stocks today

Shares of smallcap jewellery companies were in focus today as they rallied up to 15 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade after the companies reported healthy business updates for the quarter ended June, 2025 (Q1FY26).

PC Jeweller share price surged 15 per cent to ₹19.15 per share on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the company was trading close to its 52-week high level of ₹19.60, which it had touched on December 18, 2024. In the past one week, the smallcap stock has zoomed 55 per cent from a level of ₹12.32, which it had touched on June 30, 2025. Average trading volume on the counter jumped over three-fold today with around 188 million equity shares, together, changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Meanwhile, shares of Senco Gold and Thangamayil Jewellery were trading higher by 4 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up marginally by 0.02 per cent at 83,446 at 09:42 AM. Why is PC Jeweller stock price rising in July? On July 3, 2025, PC Jeweller said that despite the volatility in the gold prices, the company was able to achieve a standalone revenue growth of approximately 80 per cent in Q1FY26, as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q1FY25). The company said it witnessed high demand for its products on account of wedding / festive purchases by its customers during Q1FY26.

Further, PC Jeweller is optimistic about delivering exceptional performance in the upcoming quarters as well. "The recently concluded quarter has been very promising and fulfilling for the company. The company closed this quarter on a very strong note, clocking robust performance, riding on its customers' trust and goodwill," PC Jeweller said in an exchange filing. Separately, the company has already reduced its outstanding debt towards its bankers by more than 50 per cent during FY 2024-25. "The company is targeting and is confident of discharging its complete obligations due towards its bankers by the end of FY2026 and thereby become debt free. For achieving its target, the company has further reduced its outstanding debts towards its bankers by another approximately 7.50 per cent during the quarter," PC Jeweller said.

Senco Gold Q1FY26 business update and outlook Senco Gold reported a robust performance in Q1FY26 with retail revenue rising 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and total revenue increasing by approximately 28 per cent. The surge was driven by heightened consumer demand during key regional festivals and a continued focus on expanding the company's retail footprint. Festive occasions like Akshay Tritiya, Poila Baishakh (West Bengal), Baisakhi (Punjab), Bihu (Assam), and Ramnavmi served as powerful consumption levers for the company, significantly boosting footfall and driving sales across Senco Gold’s nationwide showroom network. Despite the price volatility, consumer demand remained robust, underscoring gold's enduring appeal as both a cultural and financial asset. In line with its aggressive growth strategy, Senco Gold launched nine new showrooms during Q1FY26, bringing its total jewellery store count to 179.