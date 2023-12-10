Home / Markets / News / Smallcap pie grows as retail investor faith soars, shows Capitaline data

Smallcap pie grows as retail investor faith soars, shows Capitaline data

Mutual funds' average holding in Smallcap 250 Index companies peaks at 9.26%

Premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Abhishek Kumar

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Retail investors now own a bigger slice of smallcap companies than at the start of 2023–24 (FY24), underscoring their growing conviction about investing in this red-hot space.

Data from Capitaline shows mutual funds’ (MFs’) average holding in the National Stock Exchange Nifty Smallcap 250 rising to 9.26 per cent from 8.67 per cent during the first six months of FY24, with the number of companies with over 20 per cent MF holdings increasing from 24 to 28.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In comparison, MF holdings in Nifty50 companies have gone up only marginally, from 9.67 per cent to 9.75 per cent.

This year’s rise in MF ownership in smallcaps is significant, considering that the average ownership rose only by 1 percentage point between March 2021 and March 2023.

Smallcap schemes have seen record inflows in FY24, largely on the back of their superior performance compared to other schemes.

In the first seven months of the ongoing financial year, smallcap schemes have accounted for one-third of the total net inflows into equity schemes. They have garnered a net of Rs 25,500 crore during the seven-month period.

At present, smallcap funds are at the top of the returns chart across time frames.

On average, these schemes have delivered a 36 per cent return in one year and a 35 per cent annualised return in the three-year period.

While active smallcap funds make up the bulk of the buying in this space, some money also flows into the smallcap space from other equity-oriented and hybrid schemes.

In recent months, analysts and MF executives have voiced their concerns over the growing interest in smallcap stocks despite higher valuations.

A couple of fund houses have stopped taking lump sum inflows, citing deployment challenges.

“After the sharp run-up in markets in recent months, we are cautious about the near-term return potential of the equity markets. Midcaps and smallcaps, in general, have become more expensive after the recent run-up. Weak (low growth and low quality) midcaps and smallcaps are in a bubble zone, and caution is advised,” said Vinay Paharia, chief investment officer (CIO), PGIM India MF.

However, opportunities are still there for long-term investors, provided they invest in better-quality midcap and smallcap companies with high growth potential, Paharia said.

According to Mihir Vora, CIO at TRUST MF, although the opportunities have shrunk in the past year, the presence of a large number of companies in the smallcap space means there is always scope for stock picking.

“Smallcaps are a large space and hence difficult to make a generic statement. Although opportunities have come down after the recent run-up, there’s enough room for stock picking. Also, you have no option but to invest in smallcap stocks if you get into emerging segments like defence, electronics, and railway capital expenditure,” he said.

The surge in demand for smallcap funds is leading to more scheme launches in the space.

Last week, two fund houses launched smallcap schemes. While Motilal Oswal MF came out with an active fund, DSP MF launched a passive fund that would track the Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50 Index.

According to a report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, Blue Star, Emami, Krishna Institute, Chola Financial Holdings, and CreditAccess Grameen were the top MF holdings in the smallcap space at the end of October.

MF stakeholding-wise, Kalpataru Projects International, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Multi Commodity Exchange top the list.


Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Midcap stocks have room to correct; buy the dips: Chris Wood

BSE SmallCap index hits fresh high; eyes 35,000 after surging 28% in FY24

Nykaa Investor Day 2023: How analysts view the e-retailer's growth plans

Mid-, smallcap stocks overheated; rally an irrational exuberance: Analysts

68 companies blaze a trail, capturing 56% of India's market; PSUs take lead

Street Signs: Zomato's share snapback, DOMS soars at 60%, and more

HUL's growth checkout: Navigating the low-volume aisle in Q3 FY24

M-cap of 7 most valued cos add Rs 3.04 trn; HDFC Bank, LIC biggest gainers

FPIs invest Rs 26,505 cr in equities in first six sessions of December

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mutual funds investorsMutual Funds industryMidcap smallcap stocksretail marketretail investor

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story