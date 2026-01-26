Smallcaps slide after 2 yrs of outperformance: Here're top gainers, losers

Smallcaps witnessed a sharp reversal in 2025 after two years of robust outperformance. The BSE SmallCap index was down 6.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in CY25, against a 9.1 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex. This was the worst showing by smallcaps in the past six years. The smallcap index had beaten the Sensex by a healthy margin in the past two years.

The smallcap selloff in CY25 was broadbased. At least 73 per cent stocks in the index ended the year in the red, with an advance-to-decline ratio of 0.36. Overall, 872 of the 1,190 BSE SmallCap index stocks saw a decline in share price. Of these, 321 declined by 30 per cent or more. Smaller stocks remain under pressure and the BSE SmallCap index is down 9.1 per cent so far in January 2026, against a 4.3 per cent decline in the Sensex.