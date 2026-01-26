Smallcaps slide after 2 yrs of outperformance: Here're top gainers, losers

Smallcaps witnessed a sharp reversal in 2025 after two years of robust outperformance. The BSE SmallCap index was down 6.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in CY25, against a 9.1 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex. This was the worst showing by smallcaps in the past six years. The smallcap index had beaten the Sensex by a healthy margin in the past two years.
The smallcap selloff in CY25 was broadbased. At least 73 per cent stocks in the index ended the year in the red, with an advance-to-decline ratio of 0.36. Overall, 872 of the 1,190 BSE SmallCap index stocks saw a decline in share price. Of these, 321 declined by 30 per cent or more. Smaller stocks remain under pressure and the BSE SmallCap index is down 9.1 per cent so far in January 2026, against a 4.3 per cent decline in the Sensex.
Despite these factors, the smallcap index has outperformed the Sensex over the longer term. In the past 10 years, the BSE SmallCap has appreciated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8 per cent, compared with the Sensex’s 12.6 per cent between CY15 and CY25.
This raises the hope of a reversal in fortune for smallcaps, especially the firms with strong business models and healthy balance sheets. Thus, this may be a good time to build a smallcap portfolio by exiting the stocks that have turned pricey after a year of rally and investing in underperformers that could turn around in CY26.