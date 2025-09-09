TBO TEK shares rise 7% in three sessions; Jefferies sees 15% upside

TBO TEK shares rose 5.3 per cent on Tuesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹1,655 per share on BSE. The stock gained nearly 7 per cent in three trading sessions after the company announced it would acquire Classic Vacations, a premium US-based luxury travel wholesaler.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹17,639 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,891.55 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹985.7.

How will the acquisition benefit TBO TEK? Jefferies decodes

Global brokerage Jefferies, in its report dated September 7, maintained ‘Buy’ on the stock and has raised the target to ₹1,800 from ₹1,625, along with earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 2 to 6 per cent on the back of acquisition benefits.

The target price translates to 14.6 per cent upside to Monday’s close of ₹1570.55 per share.

The brokerage believes this marks as the company’s first material acquisition since Jumbonline in Europe (2023), in line with its roll-up strategy of incubating new source markets.

The deal, for about $125 million, significantly strengthens TBO’s presence in the premium outbound travel market, particularly in North America, which currently accounts for just 5 per cent of overall gross transaction value (GTV), the brokerage noted.