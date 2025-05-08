This Tata group stock rose 3% on announcing strong Q4FY25 results, dividend

Voltas share price: , a Tata group company, gained 3.4 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹1,287.6 per share on BSE. The stock gained momentum a day after the company posted its Q4 results. Shares of Voltas , a Tata group company, gained 3.4 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹1,287.6 per share on BSE. The stock gained momentum a day after the company posted its Q4 results.

At 9:24 AM, Voltas shares were trading 2.18 per cent higher at ₹1,271.6 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.05 per cent at 80,708.06. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹42,075.3 crore. The stock touched its highest level on September 20, 2024, at ₹1,946.2 per share.

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Today The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,946.2 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,135.55 per share. In the past one year, Voltas shares have lost 5.6 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 10 per cent.

Voltas Q4 results 2025

The household appliances company reported its Q4FY25 numbers on Wednesday after market hours. In Q4, the company recorded a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹241.02 crore as compared to ₹116.44 crore a year ago which implies a rise of 106 per cent.

The revenue from operations stood at ₹4767.56 crore as compared to ₹4202.88 crore a year ago. Read more

Voltas dividend 2025

Voltas Q4 results analysis: Motilal Oswal

"Voltas Unitary Cooling Products (UCP) business delivered strong revenue growth as Room Air Conditioner demand remained healthy in FY25; the FY25 volume growth stood at 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The segment margin was above our expectations in Q4FY25," Motilal said in a note. It added: VoltBek, too, has seen strong volume growth of 56 per cent in FY25, alongside notable market share gains in refrigerators and washing machines.

About Voltas

Voltas is an air conditioning and engineering solutions provider. Founded in India in 1954, the company is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also produces and sells Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers and Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration, Commercial Air Conditioning products.