Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dabur shares slip 4% as Q4 profit drops amid subdued demand; details here

Dabur shares slip 4% as Q4 profit drops amid subdued demand; details here

Dabur's stock fell as much as 4.36 per cent during the day to ₹461.1 per share, the biggest intraday loss since April 7 this year

Dabur

Dabur

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Dabur India plunged over 4 per cent in Thursday's intraday session after it reported an 8.3 per cent decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). 
 
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major's stock fell as much as 4.36 per cent during the day to ₹461.1 per share, the biggest intraday loss since April 7 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 2.52 per cent lower at ₹469.9 apiece, compared to a 0.12 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:40 AM. 
 
Shares of the company extended their fall to their second day and have fallen by over 4 per cent from the recent peak of ₹495, which it hit late last month. The stock has fallen 6.2 per cent this year, compared to a 3.2 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. Dabur has a total market capitalisation of ₹84,326.90 crore. 
 
 

Dabur Q4FY25 Results breakdown

 
Dabur reported its consolidated net profit of ₹320.13 crore for Q4FY25, marking an 8.31 per cent drop on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis.

Also Read

Financial services, especially payments and lending, are being embedded across many large consumer tech platforms to enhance customer experience. Companies are adding fintech capabilities to their incumbent services on the back of a high customer bas

Satin Creditcare drops 4% after Q4 results; Here's why profit declined 67%

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Sonata Software climbs 5% on posting healthy Q4 results; Check details here

JLR new F-Pace SVR

Tata Motors shares extend gain, surge 9% on heavy volumes; here's why

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

This Tata group stock rose 3% on announcing strong Q4FY25 results, dividend

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: Bajaj Finance, Coforge, BOM, 2 others to remain in focus

 
The company posted revenue from operations at ₹2,830.14 crore, marginally higher than ₹2,814.64 crore recorded during the fourth quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue for the full year stood at ₹12,563 crore, up from ₹12,404 crore a year earlier.
 
The board recommended a final dividend of 525 per cent, taking the total dividend for 2024-25 to 800 per cent.  
 

Dabur management commentary 

 
In a statement, Dabur said that FMCG demand trends remained subdued during the fourth quarter and full year 2024-25. Despite a challenging operating environment, the company said it delivered 2.1 per cent constant currency revenue growth at ₹2,830 crore. 
 
"Despite facing some pressures in the Indian business, our international business enabled us to successfully navigate the complex external environment. Our International Business achieved 19 per cent constant currency growth in the fourth quarter and 17 per cent during the full year. We expect consumer demand in India to recover progressively in the coming quarters, both in urban and rural markets," Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said. 
 

Dabur to drop weak products

 
The company has taken a call to discontinue certain low-performing products as part of its plan to register near-double-digit growth in FY26.
 
“Our ambition is to achieve a sustainable double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by FY28 in both top line and bottom line. This renewed strategy builds on our core strengths while pivoting towards future-ready levers of value creation,” Malhotra told investors on a post-earnings call on Wednesday.
 

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Eternal, Maruti, ITC cap Sensex, Nifty upside; pharma, FMCG drag; smallcaps up 1%

Srigee DLM IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing gain

Srigee DLM IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing gain

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stronger-than-expected earnings may boost India stock rally further

US stock market, wall street

Wall Street rises, yields fall in choppy trade as Fed keeps rates unchanged

PremiumCoforge

Large deal wins, execution to drive outperformance for Coforge in FY26

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Dabur stocks Dabur India MARKETS TODAY Nifty50 India Inc earnings corporate earnings Earnings growth S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon