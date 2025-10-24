Home / Markets / News / South India Paper Mills hits 20% upper circuit on posting Q2 results

South India Paper Mills hits 20% upper circuit on posting Q2 results

In the second quarter (Q2FY26), South India Paper Mills reported a net profit of ₹2.8 crore, as against the loss of ₹1.21 crore a year ago.

market stocks us market share market bullish
Illustration: Binay Sinha
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:57 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South India Paper Mills shares hit a 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹94.26 per share on BSE, after the company posted its Q2 results. At 9:37 AM, South India Paper Mills' share price was up 10.95 per cent on BSE at ₹87.15 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 84,477.37.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,64.25 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹118 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹65.1.  

South India Paper Mills Q2 results

In the second quarter (Q2FY26), South India Paper Mills reported a net profit of ₹2.8 crore, as against the loss of ₹1.21 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹111.56 crore, as compared to ₹101.77 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
Its total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹107.96 crore, as against ₹104.34 crore a year ago, and total income for the quarter stood at ₹111.72 crore, as compared to ₹102.08 crore a year ago. 
 
South India Paper Mills is a company that manufactures paper, paperboards, and cartons and generates power from its facilities in Nanjangud, Karnataka. Its paper plant is located near Bengaluru. The current capacity is about 200 MT/day. The manufacturing process is based on the recycling of scrap paper both imported and domestic. Some purchased pulp is also used. 
 
Paper is manufactured on three paper machines of capacity 45TPD (1.83m wide), 50 TPD (2.55m wide) and 115 TPD (2.88m wide). The plant is fully supported by a 7.5 MW biomass based Cogeneration Power Plant. About 1.5 to 2.0 MW of excess electricity is exported to the state grid. The plant is well connected to the major industrial areas in the southern peninsula by NH 212 (to be 4 laned shortly) and the Bangalore- Mysore 4 lane State Highway. 
 
The company began work on setting up its packaging division during 2007-2008 with the objective of introducing world-class products to brand owners who use paper based packaging material. With the installation of state-of-the-art board and box making equipment combined with fresh investment in the paper division to enhance the quality of Linerboard and Fluting material, South India Paper Mills aims to deliver superior value to its customers.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty in red; Midcaps rise in broader market; BDL, Nalco in focus

Antique sees 'tremendous' scope in ₹2.5-trn worth FY26 defence proposals

HUL, Colgate or Nestle? 2 of these 3 FMCG stocks can gain up to 15%: charts

Rupee extends winning streak despite rising oil prices; opens at 87.79/$

HUL Q2: Analysts see near-term GST drag, recovery in H2; buy or sell?

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE Nifty

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story