South India Paper Mills hits 20% upper circuit on posting Q2 results

South India Paper Mills shares hit a 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹94.26 per share on BSE, after the company posted its Q2 results. At 9:37 AM, South India Paper Mills' share price was up 10.95 per cent on BSE at ₹87.15 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 84,477.37.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,64.25 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹118 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹65.1.

South India Paper Mills Q2 results

In the second quarter (Q2FY26), South India Paper Mills reported a net profit of ₹2.8 crore, as against the loss of ₹1.21 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹111.56 crore, as compared to ₹101.77 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

Its total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹107.96 crore, as against ₹104.34 crore a year ago, and total income for the quarter stood at ₹111.72 crore, as compared to ₹102.08 crore a year ago. South India Paper Mills is a company that manufactures paper, paperboards, and cartons and generates power from its facilities in Nanjangud, Karnataka. Its paper plant is located near Bengaluru. The current capacity is about 200 MT/day. The manufacturing process is based on the recycling of scrap paper both imported and domestic. Some purchased pulp is also used. Paper is manufactured on three paper machines of capacity 45TPD (1.83m wide), 50 TPD (2.55m wide) and 115 TPD (2.88m wide). The plant is fully supported by a 7.5 MW biomass based Cogeneration Power Plant. About 1.5 to 2.0 MW of excess electricity is exported to the state grid. The plant is well connected to the major industrial areas in the southern peninsula by NH 212 (to be 4 laned shortly) and the Bangalore- Mysore 4 lane State Highway.