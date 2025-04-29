Sovereign bonds rally after RBI unveils large-scale debt purchase plan

By Subhadip Sircar

Bonds in India rallied after the monetary authority announced a large debt purchase for May, a move which will significantly add to the cash surplus in the banking system.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell seven basis points to 6.33 per cent to trade near a three-year low. The 7.1 per cent 2034 bond also slid by the same magnitude.

The intervention is expected to coincide with a substantial dividend payout by the RBI to the government, further boosting system liquidity. The cash injections and rate cuts have sparked a sovereign bond rally, pushing the 10-year yield down by over 40 basis points this year — a decline that already exceeds all of 2024.

The Reserve Bank of India said late Monday that it would buy Rs 1.25 trillion ($15 billion) of bonds in May. With this purchase, the central bank would have bought Rs 2.45 trillion of debt since April 1 alone.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said the authority will aim to keep liquidity in 1 per cent surplus of net deposits.