Home / Markets / News / PSU defence stock up 4% on heavy volumes; nears record high. Do you own?

PSU defence stock up 4% on heavy volumes; nears record high. Do you own?

Bharat Electronics hit four-month high of ₹317.90, rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes on a healthy business outlook.

Radar
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Share price of Bharat Electronics today
 
Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) hit a four month high of ₹317.90, as they rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes on a healthy business outlook. The stock of the aerospace & defence company is quoting at its highest level since December 2024. It is inching towards its all-time high level of ₹340.35 touched on July 10, 2024.
 
At 11:11 am, BEL was trading 3.7 per cent higher at ₹316.50, as compared to the 0.19 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over two-fold. A combined 31.77 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY HERE
 

Strong order inflow

 
As on April 1, 2025, the total order book of BEL stood at around ₹71,650 crore including export order book of $359 million.
 
On April 7, 2025, BEL announced that it has signed a deal with the Defence Ministry worth ₹2,210 crore, for the supply of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite for Mi 17 V5 Helicopters of Indian Air Force (IAF). With this, BEL has accumulated orders totalling ₹2,803 crore in the current financial year 2025-26.
 
Meanwhile, on Monday, India and France signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement for the purchase of 26 Rafale Marine (22 single-seater and four twin-seater) aircraft for the Indian Navy, along with associated equipment, weapons, training and simulators. 
 
The deal valued at ₹63,000 crore includes Transfer of Technology for integrating indigenous weapons and setting up production and MRO facilities in India. The deal also extends logistics support for the existing IAF 36 Rafale jets (purchased in 2016) and enhances the IAF's aerial refuelling capabilities. The 26 Rafale-M jets, manufactured by Dassault Aviation, are scheduled to be delivered by 2030.

Also Read

M&M-SML Isuzu deal strategically positive; execution remains key: Analysts

This NBFC posts best rally since October 2024 on Q4 results; details here

Whirlpool soars 10% as PE firms eye stake; stock up 33% thus far in April

Central Bank of India shares up 5% after Q4 results; Key highlights here

Gensol Engineering hits 5% lower circuit again as ED raids premises

 

BEL achieves record turnover of ₹23,000 crore in FY25

 
BEL has achieved a turnover of around ₹23,000 crore (provisional & unaudited), during the FY25, against the turnover of ₹19,820 crore in FY24, registering a growth of 16 per cent. This includes export sales of around $106 million during FY25, as against the export turnover of $92.98 million in FY24.
 
In FY25, BEL secured orders worth ₹18,715 crore. Some of the major orders received during FY25 are BMP II Upgrade, Ashwini Radar, Software Defined Radios, Data link, Multi-Function Radars, EON 51, Seekers, Anti drone system, Airport Surveillance Radar, Sonar Upgradation, Flycatcher spares, Radar upgradation, Spares and Services etc and other projects in Non-defence sector.  ALSO READ | M&M-SML Isuzu deal strategically positive; execution remains key: Analysts
 

Rating agency ICRA’s view on BEL

 
ICRA expects BEL to register a revenue growth of 10 per cent-15 per cent over the next 2-3 years and will maintain its robust coverage metrics and superior liquidity position in the interim. Though the competition from the private sector is likely to intensify in the medium to long term, with the Government’s focus on increasing the share of private sector in the manufacturing and technological development in the defence sector, the rating agency said.
 
The Government’s growing capital budget allocation and continued focus on increasing India’s defence product manufacturing capability are expected to support the order inflow for BEL in the medium to long term. Additionally, the Government of India’s increased focus on increasing indigenous procurement under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ provides a unique opportunity for BEL to build its future revenue streams through development of domestic capabilities, according to analysts.
 
With expectations of a strong fourth quarter performance, ICRA estimates BEL’s FY2025 full-year revenues to witness a healthy growth of ~10 per cent-15 per cent on a YoY basis.  ALSO READ | HAL, Mazagon Dock: Defence stocks rally on India-Pak conflict, Rafale deal
 

About BEL

 
BEL, a Navratna DPSU, was established in 1954 under the Ministry of Defence, the GOI, to cater to the electronic equipment requirements of the defence sector. The GOI remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14 per cent. BEL is the dominant supplier of radar, communication and electronic warfare equipment to the Indian armed forces. The company has nine manufacturing units across India and two research units. The Bangalore and the Ghaziabad units are BEL's two major units, with the former contributing to the largest share of the company’s total revenues and profits.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ather Energy IPO Day 2 update; subscription lags at 22%, GMP at ₹ 1

Stock Market LIVE: UltraTech, Dr Reddy, Sun Pharma cap gains on Sensex, Nifty; SMIDs outperform

Kenrik Industries IPO opens today; check lot size, GMP, key dates, more

These 3 energy shares look promising as Nifty Oil & Gas nears major hurdle

Analysts sound caution on India Inc's earnings growth amid market pullback

Topics :Buzzing stocksBharat Electronics Ltddefence firmsstock market tradingMarket trendsPSU sharesMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSE equityThe Smart Investor

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story