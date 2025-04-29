M&M share price: Mahindra and Mahindra’s (M&M) decision to Mahindra and Mahindra’s (M&M) decision to acquire a majority stake in SML Isuzu could drive "strategic benefits" for the company, believe analysts. The deal, they said, will enable M&M to strengthen its commercial vehicles (CV) portfolio, mainly trucks and buses, and expand market reach.

"Prima facie, we see this deal as strategic positive for M&M as it may help it address gaps in its product portfolio with potential to unlock value through synergies in cost, network, manufacturing, platform, and supply sourcing via better economies of scale," said a report by ICICI Securities.

SML Isuzu is engaged in manufacturing and sale of light commercial vehicles (LCV) and medium/heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) and has a product portfolio comprising buses, trucks and specific application vehicles. It is a market leader in the ILCV buses segment, with a 16 per cent market share.

M&M-SML Isuzu deal: Fine print and benefits

As per M&M, the board of directors plan to acquire a 58.96-per cent stake in SML Isuzu Ltd by December 2025. Of this, M&M will buy 43.96 per cent of the equity stake from Sumitomo Corporation and 15 per cent from Isuzu Motors Limited for an aggregate consideration of ₹555 crore.

There is an open offer for the acquisition of an additional 26 per cent of the equity stake for an aggregate consideration of ₹585 crore. The transaction values SML Isuzu, a listed company, at ~8x price-to-earnings (PE) on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis.

Also Read

Nuvama Institutional Equities believes the acquisition of this 85 per cent stake (59 per cent + 26 per cent) at ₹1,140 crore, shall be marginally earnings per share (EPS) accretive for M&M.

ALSO READ | Stake in SML Isuzu, M&M eyes e-bus foray soon, 21% share in LCV bus segment The brokerage has maintained its 'Buy' rating on M&M stock with a share price target of ₹3,700, implying roughly 26.3 per cent upside in M&M share from Monday's closing price on the BSE.

Nuvama IE noted that SML Isuzu's acquisition by M&M would double the latter’s market share in the >3.5 tonne CV segment to 6 per cent from the current 3 per cent, which is present in the MHCV segment as MTBD – Mahindra Truck and Bus Division.

Further, the Management aims to increase this market share to 10–12 per cent by FY31 and over 20 per cent by FY36.

In the LCV buses segment, meanwhile, the combined entity's share is projected to rise to 21 per cent (vs 16 per cent for SML Isuzu at present).

Analysts believe while SML Isuzu's strong in-house capabilities, including alternate fuels (CNG, E-buses), would address white spaces for M&M, the latter's supplier ecosystem would expedite SML Isuzu’s ongoing E-bus development.

Notably, SML is in advanced stages of EV bus development for school/executives and has a CNG portfolio, where MTBD was not present.

"With SML's acquisition, we believe M&M's 'right to win' will improve significantly with complementary product portfolio, access to CNG/EV portfolio, in-house bus building capability, doubling of network (over 100 dealers and over 200 touchpoints), and synergy sourcing benefits given the scale," said analysts at Nomura.

ALSO READ | Gensol Engineering hits 5% lower circuit again as ED raids premises Further, while they see the targets of market share/ Ebitda as "ambitious", they believe achieving them can lead to significant value-unlocking if executed well.

"This should reduce the Ebitda drag in M&M’s standalone business as well. We believe the SML acquisition valuation at 2.8x EV/Ebitda (9MFY25 annualised) is also attractive (peers at 12-13x, as per Bloomberg consensus)," Nomura said with a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and a and share price target of ₹3,681.

That said, Emkay Global analysts pointed out that while the acquisition reflects M&M’s continued focus on value-accretive capital allocation, the financial impact remains limited, with around 2 per cent revenue and barely 1 per cent Ebitda/net profit addition on a pro forma basis. The brokerage, thus, retained its 'Add' rating with an unchanged target of ₹2,700.