Spicejet Q2FY26 results: Loss widens to ₹621 crore, revenue dips 13%

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹621.19 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 (FY26) due to impact of recalibrating Dollar based future obligations, airspace restrictions resulting in sharp escalation in operating costs.
The airline had recorded a consolidated net loss of ₹457.8 crore in the second quarter of FY25.
The firm’s revenue from operations declined 13 per cent to ₹708 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹817 crore from the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, it decreased 31 per cent from ₹1,033 crore.
“The September quarter was a period of consolidation and groundwork for our next phase of growth. While the results reflect short-term costs related to fleet revival and expansion, these are strategic investments that will start yielding results from the current quarter onward," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.
During the July-September period, SpiceJet finalised lease agreements for 19 aircraft.
"These additions, coupled with the reactivation of grounded planes, will enable the airline to rapidly ramp up capacity and expand its international footprint in the festive and winter season," the company said.