Home / Markets / News / Glenmark Pharma shares rise after 72% Q2 profit jump; check outlook here

Glenmark Pharma shares rose after the company reported a 72.2 per cent surge in profit after tax to ₹610.43 crore in September quarter

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. rose 1.5 per cent on Monday after the company reported a 72.2 per cent jump in its September quarter profit
 
The pharma major's stock rose as much as 1.5 per cent during the day to ₹1,924.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 14 this year. The Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock pared gains to trade 0.96 per cent higher at ₹1,913 apiece, compared to a 0.22 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:20 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 25 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 19 per cent this year, compared to a 9.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Glenmark Pharma has a total market capitalisation of ₹53,968.08 crore.
 

Glenmark Pharma Q2 results

The pharma major reported a 72.2 per cent surge in profit after tax to ₹610.43 crore for the quarter ended September 2025, driven by its licensing agreement with AbbVie for the investigational asset ‘ISB 2001’. The company had posted a PAT of ₹354.49 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
Glenmark’s consolidated revenue from operations rose sharply to ₹6,046.87 crore, compared with ₹3,433.8 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. The company said it has a revenue recognition of $525 million in the second quarter under its $1.925 billion deal with AbbVie for the commercialisation of its lead investigational asset 'ISB 2001'. 

Sales from the formulation business in India fell 87 per cent Y-o-Y in the second quarter to ₹165 crore. The North America business recorded sales of ₹4,465.6 crore for the second quarter, as against ₹740.5 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
"Q2FY26 reflects the steady progress we are making in strengthening Glenmark's scientific and strategic foundation. The AbbVie partnership for ISB 2001, along with the income recognised this quarter, is a significant validation of our scientific strength and enables us to advance the pipeline in a financially self-sustaining way," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Glenn Saldanha said.

Motilal Oswal on Glenmark Pharma earnings 

Growth in Glenmark’s India business was hit by a one-time reduction in distributor inventory levels, postponement of orders and elevated freight and reverse-logistics costs triggered by the GST transition, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage added that the company expects approval for Winlevi in additional European markets and is aiming to begin its commercial launch across licensed EU territories by the end of FY26.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

