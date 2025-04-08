Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infonative Solutions shares begin trading on BSE SME at 20% discount

Infonative Solutions shares begin trading on BSE SME at 20% discount

Infonative Solutions listed at ₹63.20 per share, a discount of ₹15.20 or 20 per cent from the issue price of ₹79

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Infonative Solutions IPO listing: Shares of IT enabled services provider Infonative Solutions made a negative debut on the BSE SME on Tuesday, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Infonative Solutions listed at ₹63.20 per share, a discount of ₹15.20 or 20 per cent from the issue price of ₹79.
 
Infonative Solutions' IPO listing came below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Infonative Solutions were trading flat at around ₹79 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.
 

Infonative Solutions IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹24.71 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Friday, March 28, 2025, to Thursday, April 3, 2025. It was available at ₹75-79 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares.
 
 
Infonative Solutions IPO, a book building of ₹24.71 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.12 million equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public offering was available at a price band of ₹75-79 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The company set the issue price at ₹79 per share.
 
The public subscription window for the SME offering was available from Friday, March 28, 2025, to Thursday, April 3, 2025. The basis of allotment of Infonative Solutions IPO shares was finalised on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Infonative Solutions, in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), said that it will utilise the proceeds to meet expenses for the development of new products, courses, and new features in their LMS, purchase laptops, and meet working capital requirements. The company will also use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and potential acquisitions.
 
For the public offering, Kfin Technologies acts as the registrar, while Share India Capital Services Private is the book-running lead manager. The market maker for Infonative Solutions IPO is Share India Securities.
 

About Infonative Solutions

Infonative Solutions is a provider of custom learning development solutions, offering a range of services including eLearning content creation, training solutions, content development, and learning management. The company delivers cloud-based learning management systems, catering to diverse industries such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), consulting, and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).
 

Topics : IPO listing time IPO GMP share market BSE SME Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

