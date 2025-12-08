SPML Infra share price zooms 10% on winning ₹207-crore JV project

Shares of SPML Infra rose nearly 10 per cent on Monday after the company bagged a ₹207 crore joint venture project from the Public Health Engineering Department of Rajasthan.

The water infrastructure development company's stock rose as much as 9.7 per cent during the day to ₹205.5 per share, the biggest intraday fall since July 31 this year. The SPML Infra stock pared gains to trade 9 per cent higher at ₹204 apiece, compared to a 0.22 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:43 AM.

Shares of the company rose to the highest level since November 26. The counter has fallen 19 per cent this year, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. SPML Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,461.39 crore.

SPML Infra bags ₹207 crore PHED project SPML Infra has secured a ₹207.38 crore project (inclusive of GST) in joint venture with Shree Hari Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Jhalawar, Rajasthan. Awarded under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the project forms part of the Nonera Water Supply Project and is aimed at strengthening drinking water infrastructure across the Kota and Bundi region. The contract includes comprehensive construction works along with 10 years of operations and maintenance. Under Package-1, the scope covers execution, testing, and commissioning of three intake wells and three water treatment plants with a combined capacity of 118 MLD. It also includes the development of three clear water reservoirs totaling 16.1 million litres and laying 52.6 km of pipelines ranging from 600 mm to 1,300 mm in diameter, integrated with PLC and SCADA automation systems.