SPML Infra share price zooms 10% on winning ₹207-crore JV project

SPML Infra shares surged 10 per cent after it bagged a ₹207 crore joint venture project from the Public Health Engineering Department of Rajasthan

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Shares of SPML Infra rose nearly 10 per cent on Monday after the company bagged a ₹207 crore joint venture project from the Public Health Engineering Department of Rajasthan. 
 
The water infrastructure development company's stock rose as much as 9.7 per cent during the day to ₹205.5 per share, the biggest intraday fall since July 31 this year. The SPML Infra stock pared gains to trade 9 per cent higher at ₹204 apiece, compared to a 0.22 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:43 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose to the highest level since November 26. The counter has fallen 19 per cent this year, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. SPML Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,461.39 crore.

SPML Infra bags ₹207 crore PHED project 

SPML Infra has secured a ₹207.38 crore project (inclusive of GST) in joint venture with Shree Hari Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Jhalawar, Rajasthan.
 
Awarded under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the project forms part of the Nonera Water Supply Project and is aimed at strengthening drinking water infrastructure across the Kota and Bundi region. The contract includes comprehensive construction works along with 10 years of operations and maintenance.
 
Under Package-1, the scope covers execution, testing, and commissioning of three intake wells and three water treatment plants with a combined capacity of 118 MLD. It also includes the development of three clear water reservoirs totaling 16.1 million litres and laying 52.6 km of pipelines ranging from 600 mm to 1,300 mm in diameter, integrated with PLC and SCADA automation systems. 
Once completed, the project is expected to provide functional household tap connections and clean drinking water to more than 1.03 million people in the region. "With long-term O&M responsibility, our role is not just to construct the project but to ensure consistent performance, resilience, and better health for the people we serve,"Abhinandan Sethi, managing director, SPML Infra, said in a statement. 
 
SPML Infra is an infrastructure development company with over 40 years of experience spanning the power, water, environment, and technology sectors. 
 
With a strong pan-India footprint, SPML has successfully delivered more than 700 projects, shaping vital infrastructure such as drinking water supply systems, wastewater treatment facilities, integrated sewerage networks, municipal waste management, power transmission and distribution systems, substations, rural electrification, and smart city initiatives.
 

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE SensexSPML Infra

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

