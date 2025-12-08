Monday, December 08, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Ashoka Buildcon jumps 6% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

Ashoka Buildcon jumps 6% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

The buying on the counter came after the company bagged a ₹447.21 crore order from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Ashoka Buildcon share

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ashoka Buildcon shares rose 5.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹170.9 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company bagged a ₹447.21 crore order from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
 
At 9:40 AM, Ashoka Buildcon’s share price was trading 3.96 per cent higher at ₹167.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.25 per cent at 85,501.65.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,711.94 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹319, and its 52-week low was at ₹158.05.  
 
“Ashoka Buildcon informs that the company has received a Letter from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) awarding additional scope of work in respect of the existing Project viz. ‘Construction of Flyover Arm-1 Arm-2 at T Junction on Sion Panvel Highway Maharashtra Nagar in M/E Ward’. (“Project”),” the filing read.
 
 
This is for an existing project to construct a flyover arm at the T-Junction on Sion Panvel Highway in Maharashtra Nagar. With this new order, the total cost of the project has increased to ₹1,573.79 crore. The revised deadline for completing both the existing and additional work is January 13, 2028.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

The company has also announced that its trading window for designated persons and their relatives will remain closed until 48 hours after this disclosure.
 
That apart, Ashoka Buildcon had received a show cause notice on November 26, 2025, in respect of the construction of the six-lane elevated corridor from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH-66.
 
The notice pertained to the incident involving the fall of two precast PSC girders, one of which fell onto a commercial vehicle, causing the fatality of the driver. The company was temporarily suspended from participating in the ongoing or future bids of NHAI for a month or completion of the investigation by the expert committee, whichever is later.
 
However, Ashoka Buildcon denied the allegation that public safety was endangered. The incident in question resulted from circumstances that were sudden, unforeseeable, and not attributable to any lapse in the company’s safety practices, the filing read. 
 
In its defence, the company said that the incident was triggered due to the failure of the hydraulic jack. The failure was sudden and unpredictable, without any prior warning signs, and due to internal seal damages.

Topics : Ashoka Buildcon Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

