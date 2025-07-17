Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Anthem Biosciences IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Thursday, July 17, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Wednesday, July 16, receiving a strong response from investors and getting oversubscribed by nearly 63.86 times.

Here’s how to check Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status online

Once the Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use these direct links to check the Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status directly:

Check Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ Check Anthem Biosciences IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp Anthem Biosciences IPO final subscription status The Rs 3,395 crore public offering of Anthem Biosciences, offered at a price band of Rs 540–570 with a lot size of 26 shares, received bids for 2,81,45,24,128 shares against the 4,40,70,682 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 63.86 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE. Among the investor categories, Anthem Biosciences IPO witnessed the highest participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 182.65 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their category by 42.36 times, and retail investors at 5.64 times.

Anthem Biosciences IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The unlisted shares of Anthem Biosciences were commanding a solid premium in the grey markets ahead of the said allotment. The company’s shares were exchanging hands at around Rs 714 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 144 per share or approximately 25.26 per cent above the upper end of the IPO price band, according to sources tracking grey market activities. Anthem Biosciences IPO listing forecast Shares of Anthem Biosciences are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, July 21, 2025. The current GMP trends indicate a favourable listing for the company’s shares. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.