Stocks to buy today, July 17: Tata Power, ITC among analyst top picks

Markets traded in a narrow range and ended almost unchanged due to the absence of any fresh triggers. After an initial downtick, the Nifty index slipped further but later recovered, supported by select heavyweight stocks across sectors, which helped pare all the losses. As a result, the Nifty once again tested the resistance around the 25,250 level and eventually settled at 25,212. Meanwhile, sectoral performance remained mixed, keeping volatility elevated. IT, realty, and auto emerged as the top gainers, while metal and pharma ended in the red. The broader indices also paused after a two-day rally and closed flat.