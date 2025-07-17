See valuation challenge if earnings growth stays tepid: Pramerica Life CIO

Can markets sustain their rally in H2-2025? What are the key downside risks?
Indian markets may remain volatile in H2-CY25 due to global uncertainties and tariff-related risks. While strong domestic indicators—7.4 per cent Q4 GDP (gross domestic product) growth, easing inflation, and Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) liquidity support—are positives, external shocks due to global trade policies as well as geopolitical turmoil could limit near-term upside. Over the next 6–12 months, markets are expected to stabilise, with Nifty earnings projected to grow 7–8 per cent for the year.
Can you elaborate more on the earnings growth projections?
June 2025 quarter (Q1-FY26) is expected to witness subdued earnings growth of 5-7 per cent. Q4-FY25 earning weakness is expected to have a bearing on the first quarter. Among others, auto, FMCG, and financials have witnessed a continuation of the weakness in demand and credit growth in Q4FY25.
Are you repositioning portfolios in light of valuations and macro uncertainties?
Which sectors carry the highest weightage in your investment portfolio?
With the easing of the monetary policy, we are optimistic on financials. The RBI's November 2023 reversal hike in risk weights for bank loans to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut by 100 basis points (bps) will give banks better visibility on liquidity conditions. We also like to select NBFCs and asset management companies (AMCs). They, therefore, carry the largest weight in our portfolio.
How should one approach asset allocation if interest rates begin to rise again?
Is diversification to international markets advisable given the current market scenario?
What’s the outlook for equity flows? Could debt attract more investor interest in the coming quarters?
