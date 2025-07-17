See valuation challenge if earnings growth stays tepid: Pramerica Life CIO

Nifty earnings are projected to grow 7–8 per cent for the year, says ABHISHEK DAS, chief investment officer, Pramerica Life Insurance in an email interview with Sirali Gupta. Das believes debt could be a diversification option. Edited excerpts:

Can markets sustain their rally in H2-2025? What are the key downside risks?

Indian markets may remain volatile in H2-CY25 due to global uncertainties and tariff-related risks. While strong domestic indicators—7.4 per cent Q4 GDP (gross domestic product) growth, easing inflation, and Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) liquidity support—are positives, external shocks due to global trade policies as well as geopolitical turmoil could limit near-term upside. Over the next 6–12 months, markets are expected to stabilise, with Nifty earnings projected to grow 7–8 per cent for the year.

Can you elaborate more on the earnings growth projections? June 2025 quarter (Q1-FY26) is expected to witness subdued earnings growth of 5-7 per cent. Q4-FY25 earning weakness is expected to have a bearing on the first quarter. Among others, auto, FMCG, and financials have witnessed a continuation of the weakness in demand and credit growth in Q4FY25. Sectors with significant US exports could also show a benign growth outlook due to policy uncertainty. Things are likely to stabilise once the tariffs are announced and impacts understood. The later part of the second half should ideally witness the resumption of overall growth sentiment. We are optimistic about domestic-facing sectors that could benefit from consumer spending. The impact of increased disposable income due to income tax relaxation and lower food inflation should help consumption. Are you repositioning portfolios in light of valuations and macro uncertainties? While repositioning the portfolio, our investment strategy is selecting stocks with a bottom-up approach. While large-caps have outperformed the mid-and-small caps in H1CY25, we are optimistic that there are pockets in the mid-and small-cap space that offer earnings growth potential with superior return on equity (ROEs) and wealth creation potential. Our strategy is defined around our expectations of the macroeconomic variables and factors that affect individual stocks and sectors. Which sectors carry the highest weightage in your investment portfolio? With the easing of the monetary policy, we are optimistic on financials. The RBI's November 2023 reversal hike in risk weights for bank loans to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut by 100 basis points (bps) will give banks better visibility on liquidity conditions. We also like to select NBFCs and asset management companies (AMCs). They, therefore, carry the largest weight in our portfolio.