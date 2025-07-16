Home / Markets / News / Why did Shilpa Medicare share jump 5% in trade today? top details here

Shilpa Medicare share price gained in trade after the company announced a positive regulatory update from the US health regulator, United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

drugs, pharma
Shilpa Medicare Limited is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in regulated markets such as the USA, Europe, and Japan.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Shilpa Medicare share price: Pharmaceutical company Shilpa Medicare share price was in demand on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.99 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹939.10 per share. 
 
Around 1:30 PM, Shilpa Medicare share price was trading 4.93 per cent higher at ₹938.50. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.08 per cent lower at 82,640.01 levels.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

Why did Shilpa Medicare share price rise in trade today?

 
Shilpa Medicare share price gained in trade after the company announced a positive regulatory update from the US health regulator, United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
 
The pharma firm said its Unit VI at Dabaspet, Bengaluru received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with a ‘Voluntary Action Indicated’ (VAI) classification from the USFDA. The EIR followed a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection conducted between October 24-30, 2024.
 
In an exchange filing, Shilpa Medicare said, “This is to inform you that Shilpa Medicare Limited, Unit VI, Dabaspet, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India has received EIR with VAI (Voluntary Action Indicated) classification, from USFDA, for the GMP inspection which was conducted from October 24 – 30, 2024.”
 
The unit is capable of manufacturing, packaging, testing, storage and distribution of two types of complex dosage forms including Oral Dissolving Films and Transdermal Systems. 
 
Meanwhile, the unit already holds approvals from key global regulators, including EMA (Europe), MHRA (UK), SFDA (Saudi Arabia), and TGA (Australia). It currently supplies oral film products to the US and other markets, while filings for transdermal products have been made in Europe.
 

Shilpa Medicare Q4 results

 
Shilpa Medicare reported a mixed set of numbers in Q4FY25. While revenue from operations grew 13.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹330.80 crore and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 15 per cent to ₹84 crore, net profit (PAT) declined 40.8 per cent to ₹14.51 crore. 
 

About Shilpa Medicare

 
Shilpa Medicare Limited is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong presence in regulated markets such as the USA, Europe, and Japan. 
 
The company specialises in the development and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage formulations, with a particular focus on oncology. 
 
Its  product range includes tablets, capsules, injectables, and transdermal patches, all manufactured to meet international quality standards. Additionally, Shilpa Medicare provides end-to-end Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) services, catering to a wide spectrum of pharmaceutical needs.
 
Beyond its core offerings, the company is actively investing in research and development, focusing on novel drug delivery systems and expanding into emerging therapy areas, including biotech products. 
 
The market capitalisation of Shilpa Medicare is ₹9,177.68 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

