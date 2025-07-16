Home / Markets / News / Premier Explosives shares jump 4% on ₹105-crore worth export order

Premier Explosives shares rose 4 per cent after it landed export orders worth ₹105 crore for the supply of defence explosives

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Shares of Premier Explosives surged over 4 per cent on Wednesday after it landed export orders worth ₹105 crore for the manufacture and supply of defence explosives.
 
The explosives maker's stock rose as much as 4.27 per cent during the day to ₹556.3 per share, the highest level since July 3. The stock pared some gains to trade 2.6 per cent higher at ₹547.5 apiece, compared to a 0.08 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:20 PM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the second straight day on Wednesday and currently trade at 1.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 4.7 per cent this year, compared to a 6.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Premier Explosives has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,929.99 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Premier Explosives secures ₹105 crore export order 

The company on Wednesday said that it secured a significant international export order valued at $12.24 million (approximately ₹105 crore) for the manufacture and supply of defence explosives.
 
The order has been awarded by an international client and will be executed over the next 12 months, according to the exchange filing. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The name of the international client remains undisclosed.

Premier Explosives Q4 results 

The company reported a 44.3 per cent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to ₹3.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, as revenue fell 14.6 per cent to ₹74.08 crore compared to the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit plunged 59.7 per cent, while revenue dropped 55.3 per cent over the December 2024 quarter. 

About Premier Explosives 

Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial explosives and detonators for mining, infrastructure, industries, defence and space. It also undertakes operation and maintenance (O&M) services of solid propellant plants at the Sriharikota Centre of ISRO and the Solid Fuel Complex at Jagdalpur under the umbrella of DRDO.
 
The company is a supplier to major missile programs such as Akash, Astra, LRSAM, and others. It produces critical defence components like pyrogen igniters, explosive bolts, and other ammunition products. The company also manufactures bulk and packaged explosives, detonators, and accessories for mining and infrastructure projects. 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

