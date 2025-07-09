Spunweb Nonwoven IPO to open on July 14; check GMP. price band, lot size

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of non-woven fabrics manufacturer Spunweb Nonwoven will open for subscription on Monday, July 14, 2025. The Gujarat-based company aims to raise ₹60.98 crore through a fresh issue of 6.35 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Spunweb Nonwoven IPO:

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO price band, lot size

Spunweb Nonwoven has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹90 to ₹96 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,200 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,30,400 to bid for at least two lots at the upper end price. The minimum investment required for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹3,45,600 for three lots.

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO key dates According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Thursday, July 17, 2025. Shares of Spunweb Nonwoven will be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Monday, July 21, 2025. Spunweb Nonwoven IPO registrar, lead manager MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime is the registrar of the issue. Vivro Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager. Spunweb Nonwoven IPO objective According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds to meet the working capital requirements, invest in the wholly owned subsidiary, SIPL, and repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.