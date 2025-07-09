Spunweb Nonwoven IPO to open on July 14; check GMP. price band, lot size
Spunweb Nonwoven has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹90 to ₹96 per equity shareSI Reporter New Delhi
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of non-woven fabrics manufacturer Spunweb Nonwoven will open for subscription on Monday, July 14, 2025. The Gujarat-based company aims to raise ₹60.98 crore through a fresh issue of 6.35 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
Here are the key details of Spunweb Nonwoven IPO:
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO price band, lot size
Spunweb Nonwoven has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹90 to ₹96 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,200 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,30,400 to bid for at least two lots at the upper end price. The minimum investment required for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹3,45,600 for three lots.
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO key dates
According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Thursday, July 17, 2025. Shares of Spunweb Nonwoven will be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Monday, July 21, 2025.
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO registrar, lead manager
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime is the registrar of the issue. Vivro Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager.
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO objective
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds to meet the working capital requirements, invest in the wholly owned subsidiary, SIPL, and repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Spunweb Nonwoven IPO GMP
The unlisted shares of Spunweb Nonwoven were trading flat at ₹96, the upper price band as of 1:30 PM on Wednesday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.
About Spunweb Nonwoven
Incorporated in 2015, Spunweb Nonwoven is engaged in the business of manufacturing of polypropylene spunbond nonwoven fabrics primarily used in industries such as hygiene, healthcare, packaging, agriculture and others. It is one of the largest manufacturers in spunbond nonwoven fabric industry in India, with an installed production capacity of 32,640 MT as of FY24. The company's product portfolio includes hydrophobic nonwoven fabric, hydrophilic nonwoven fabric, super soft nonwoven fabric, UV treated fabric, antistatic nonwoven fabric and FR treated fabric. Its customers include manufacturers of hygiene products like diapers, sanitary pads and under pads, manufacturers of healthcare products like face masks, PPE kits, surgical gowns and other medical disposable products.
