These 2 midcap, 3 smallcap stocks trade in overbought zone; strategy here

Delhivery

Current Price: ₹420Likely Target: ₹500Upside Potential: 19.1%Support: ₹383Resistance: ₹450At present levels, Delhivery stock is seen testing the key long-term hurdle around ₹422 on the monthly scale. This is the monthly super trend; the smallcap stock has been trading below the same since February 2025.Further, the stock has recently conquered its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which now stands at ₹383 levels. This is now likely to act as a key bullish pivot for the stock going ahead. Key momentum oscillators are also in favour of the stock, thus suggesting a potential upside breakout in the near-term.Breakout above the long-term monthly hurdle can potentially trigger a rally towards the ₹500-mark, with interim resistance seen at ₹450 levels.