These 2 midcap, 3 smallcap stocks trade in overbought zone; strategy here

Amber Enterprises IndiaCurrent Price: ₹7,538 Likely Target: ₹8,070 Upside Potential: 7.1% Downside Risk: 8.5% Support: ₹7,375; ₹7,050 This smallcap stock is seen trading on a positive note for the seventh straight trading session. The price-to-moving averages action looks favourable for Amber Enterprises, with the weekly chart indicating a likely upside target around ₹8,070 levels in the near-term. For further gains, the stock will need to break and trade consistently above the same. On the flip side, in case of a downturn, the stock could drop back towards its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) which quotes around ₹6,900 levels, with near support anticipated around ₹7,375 and ₹7,050 levels.
Bayer CropScienceCurrent Price: ₹6,482 Likely Target: ₹7,000 Upside Potential: 8% Downside Risk: 3.9% Support: ₹6,230; ₹6,070; ₹5,950 Resistance: ₹6,700; ₹6,850 Bayer CropScience is seen consolidating following the recent gains. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹6,230 levels. Below which, the stock can potentially correct towards ₹5,950 levels, with interim support likely around ₹6,070. Technical chart suggests that this midcap stock can potentially extend the rally and test levels of around ₹7,000-mark on the upside. Intermediate resistance can be seen around ₹6,700 and ₹6,850 levels.
DelhiveryCurrent Price: ₹420 Likely Target: ₹500 Upside Potential: 19.1% Support: ₹383 Resistance: ₹450 At present levels, Delhivery stock is seen testing the key long-term hurdle around ₹422 on the monthly scale. This is the monthly super trend; the smallcap stock has been trading below the same since February 2025. ALSO READ | Glenmark, Laurus Lab: Will Trump's 200% tariff threat derail pharma stocks? Further, the stock has recently conquered its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which now stands at ₹383 levels. This is now likely to act as a key bullish pivot for the stock going ahead. Key momentum oscillators are also in favour of the stock, thus suggesting a potential upside breakout in the near-term. Breakout above the long-term monthly hurdle can potentially trigger a rally towards the ₹500-mark, with interim resistance seen at ₹450 levels.
Metropolis HealthcareCurrent Price: ₹1,957 Likely Target: ₹2,280 Upside Potential: 16.5% Support: ₹1,883; ₹1,868 Resistance: ₹2,080; ₹2,170 Smallcap stock Metropolis Healthcare is seen trading above its 200-DMA for the first time since January 9, 2025. Amid the sharp rally today, the stock is also seen attempting a breakout on the weekly scale. A weekly close above ₹1,883 shall confirm the same; meanwhile, the 200-DMA stands at ₹1,868. Sustained trade above these levels can potentially help the stock extend its rally towards ₹2,280 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,080 and ₹2,170 levels, shows the long-term chart.
Usha MartinCurrent Price: ₹369 Likely Target: ₹336 Downside Risk: 9% Support: ₹362; ₹347 Resistance: ₹371; ₹377 Usha Martin stock is seen attempting a breakout on the weekly scale for the second straight week. The stock needs to register a weekly close above ₹371 for a confirmed breakout. That apart, amid the recent consolidation select momentum oscillators are showing signs of tiredness for this midcap stock. As such, the stock may correct and seek support around its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹347; below which a dip towards ₹336 seems likely. Near support for Usha Martin stock exists at ₹362, while the recent high around ₹377 is likely to act as a key hurdle for now.
