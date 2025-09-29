Stallion India soars 20%, hits new high; up 168% vs issue price in 8 months

Stallion India Fluorochemicals share price today

Shares of Stallion India Fluorochemicals soared 20 per cent to hit a new high of ₹241.30 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the smallcap company surpassed its previous high of ₹220.90 touched on September 23, 2025.

Thus far in the month of September 2025, Stallion India Fluorochemicals has rallied 62 per cent, as compared to 0.77 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex . Currently, the stock of the industrial gases company has zoomed 168 per cent against its issue price of ₹90 per share. Stallion India Fluorochemicals made its stock market debut on January 23, 2025.

Track Stock Market Live Updates At 01:04 PM; the stock was quoting 17 per cent higher at ₹236.35, as against a marginal 0.05 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped five-fold, with a combined 9.25 million equity shares representing 11.7 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Overview, outlook - Stallion India Fluorochemicals Stallion India Fluorochemicals stands as a specialized leader in the refrigerants and industrial gases sector. The company has established itself as a key player in processing, blending, and distributing gases across diverse industries including air conditioning, refrigeration, fire-fighting, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and glass production.

The company serves a wide range of industries by providing tailored gas solutions, including Hydrocarbons (HC), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs). In August, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan to set up a state-of-the-art R-32 refrigerant gas manufacturing facility in Bhilwara district, Rajasthan. The facility will also produce other advanced refrigerant gases, including R-410A, R404A, R-407C, R-454B, R-515B, and R-513A. The Bhilwara facility will strengthen the company’s domestic manufacturing footprint, reduce import dependency, and position the company to cater to both domestic and export markets from 2026 onwards, the management said.

Operationally, the management said the company will continue to advance work on its upcoming Mambattu facility in Andhra Pradesh, which will be a cornerstone for HFO and specialty gas production and on the expanding semiconductor and liquid helium capabilities at Khalapur. These investments align with the company’s strategy to tap into high-growth markets such as semiconductor, solar, fiber optics and advanced cooling applications, sectors that are now projected to grow at strong double digit compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) over the next decade. On future outlook, Stallion India Fluorochemicals in its FY25 annual report, said it is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for refrigerant, specialty, and industrial gases through a strategically aligned growth roadmap. The company’s expanded footprint—with four operational and two upcoming facilities—enables pan-India access and positions Stallion as a robust supply chain partner to a wide range of industries.

Stallion is actively scaling capacity through the addition of new plants in Mambattu (Andhra Pradesh) and at its existing Khalapur site. The 7,200 MTPA facility in Mambattu will bolster the company’s blending, debulking, and storage capabilities. A 1,200 MTPA liquid helium facility under development at Khalapur will cater to the semiconductor, solar cell, and fiber optic sectors—driving diversification into high-growth technology segments. The company’s future roadmap includes backward integration to secure raw materials, reduce supply volatility, and improve gross margins. These initiatives are expected to contribute an additional 3–4 per cent margin uplift and align Stallion’s profitability with global industry benchmarks, Stallion said.