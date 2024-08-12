The market regulator and stock exchanges have expanded the long-term additional surveillance mechanism (ASM) to cover derivative stocks. The changes have been made effective from Monday. The decision was taken in a joint meeting of exchanges with Sebi on August 9. The exchanges have also specified the criteria to shortlist stocks that will fall under LT-ASM.

“Applicable margin shall be 100 per cent in the case of underlying (equity) with effect from August 14, 2024, on all open positions as of August 13, 2024, and new positions created from August 14, 2024, onwards,” said the National Stock Exchange in a notice. The surveillance mechanism is to address risks, and the criteria are based on high price variation, volume changes, etc., to protect investors.

