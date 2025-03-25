Stock market closing bell: IT defies market trends, benchmarks settle flat

Stock market closing bell: Benchmark Indian equity indices erased their early gains but managed to settle in the green, marking their 7th consecutive session of gains backed with the gains in the IT stocks on Tuesday. After a 5-day rally, the Mid and Smallcap shares witnessed profit booking, dragging the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices down by over 1 per cent each.

The 30-share Sensex, after scaling an intra-day high of 78,741.69, took a retreat to settle at 78,017.19, up merely 32.81 points or 0.04 per cent from its previous close. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 also settled on a flat note at 23,668.65, up marginally by 10.30 points or 0.04 per cent.

The IT sector defied the market's trend by adding gains, driven by positive global cues stemming from expectations of softer tariffs and a recent correction in valuations. The Nifty IT index settled higher by 1.32 per cent, led by Persistent Systems and Coforge, which ended with gains of over 2 per cent each.

Consumer durables, on the other hand, were the top laggards as the Nifty Consumer Durables index ended down by 1.93 per cent, dragged by Dixon Technologies and Rajesh Exports, which ended down by 7.12 per cent and 5.38 per cent, respectively. Barring Nifty Financial Services, and Nifty Private Bank indices, all other sectoral indices settled in red.

Echoing similar views, Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities, said that investors traded with caution ahead of F&O expiry, with selling seen in banking, realty, oil & gas and metal shares. While markets, Tapse said, markets were largely range-bound with a negative bias after an initial upsurge, benchmark Sensex finally closed above the crucial 78k mark with a modest gain amid buying in technology stocks.

Nifty faces resistance 23,800

The Nifty, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said faced resistance at the previous swing high, leading to a volatile session before closing slightly lower. "On the downside, support is observed around 23,300, which is a congestion level, with the 100-EMA also placed near this level," said De.