Stock Market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Republic Day, January 26

Stock Market holiday: The Indian stock exchanges, NSE and the BSE, will remain closed on Monday on account of Republic Day. All trading segments (equity, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing) will be non-operational on both major exchanges.

According to the BSE and NSE trading calendar for 2026, stock market trading will remain closed on Monday, January 26. The holiday will result in a long weekend, with trading set to resume on Tuesday, January 27.

On a usual day, equity trades on the NSE and BSE open for a regular trading session at 9:15 AM and close at 3:30 PM, with a pre-open session beginning at 9.00 AM.

Indian stock markets have 16 trading holidays in 2026, excluding weekends. After January 26, the next major market holiday for the year will be on Holi, Tuesday, March 2026, when both NSE and BSE are again closed. Earlier this month, stock markets were closed on January 15 on account of the Municipal Corporation Election in Maharashtra. ALSO READ: IndusInd Bank's Sunil Mehta to step down post term-end, effective Jan 30 Republic Day 2026 India will mark its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, with this year’s celebrations carrying significance as the country commemorates the 150th anniversary of its national song, Vande Mataram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial to start the program at 9:30 AM. Later at 10:30 AM, the parade will start.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa have been invited as chief guests, marking the first time that two European Union leaders will jointly attend the Republic Day celebrations. ALSO READ: Mphasis Q3 in line; AI-led deal pipeline lifts FY27 growth hopes: Analysts Stock market movement on Friday Indian equity benchmarks were trading lower in the week’s last trading session, dragged by losses in broader markets as well as in realty stocks. At 12:00 PM, BSE Sensex was trading at 82,020, down 286 points or 0.35 per cent. Likewise, NSE Nifty50 was trading with a loss of 80 points or 0.31 per cent at 25,210.