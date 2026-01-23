Friday, January 23, 2026 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndusInd Bank's Sunil Mehta to step down post term-end, effective Jan 30

Mehta will be succeeded by Arijit Basu, who most recently was the chairman at non-banking finance ​company HDB Financial Services, a unit of India's top private lender HDFC Bank

Mehta's departure marks the latest leadership change at the embattled lender.

Reuters Jan 23
Indian private lender IndusInd Bank said on Friday that its ‍part-time chairman and ​director Sunil Mehta will step down, effective January 30, post the completion of his term.

Mehta will be succeeded by Arijit Basu, who most recently was the chairman at non-banking finance ​company HDB Financial Services, a unit of India's top private lender HDFC Bank.

Basu was also the managing director of State Bank of India, prior to which he was the MD & CEO of SBI Life Insurance Company.

Mehta's departure marks the latest leadership change at the embattled lender, which in 2025 grappled with investor criticism over the disclosure of accounting lapses, prompting the exits of former CEO ‌Sumant Kathpalia and Deputy CEO ​Arun Khurana.

 

The private bank's shares fell 10% last year, making it the worst performing stock on the private bank index, which ‍rose nearly 16%.

In December, Reuters reported that Mehta, who was the bank's chairman ‍since January ‌2023, had ​informed the board about ‍his desire to step down at the end ‍of ‍his term.

 

