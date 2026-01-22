Republic Day 2026 is set to be a moment of profound national importance, bringing together India’s rich history, cultural heritage and diplomatic outreach in a single grand celebration. The ceremonial parade will be held on January 26 at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, where large-scale preparations are already in full swing.

This year’s celebrations assume added importance as India marks the 150th anniversary of its national song, Vande Mataram, lending the ceremony a deeper historical and cultural resonance.

Republic Day 2026 Theme

'150 Years of Vande Mataram' is the main theme for Republic Day 2026, honouring the song's legacy, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. This year's Republic Day procession incorporates this concept into every aspect. Tejendra Kumar Mitra's 1923 paintings, which depict the song's lines, will be on display as "view-cutters" throughout the parade route.

Republic Day 2026 chief guests

The European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen and the European Council's Antonio Costa have been invited as chief guests by India. For the first time, two EU leaders are scheduled to attend the event jointly.

From January 19 to 26, schools, universities, and cultural organisations throughout India will perform music and dance, and Kartavya Path will be lined with paintings that draw inspiration from 1920s renditions of the song.

Republic Day 2026 parade timings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial to start the program at 9:30 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., the parade will start. The event will be streamed on the PIB and MyGov YouTube channels in addition to being broadcast live on Doordarshan. You may also watch the parade live on any new Indian channels.

Republic Day 2026 parade details

The Indian Army's modernisation will be highlighted by many firsts throughout the 90-minute parade. The Indian Army will present a "battle array formation," which deviates from customary presentations.

The movement of military assets will resemble a real-world war situation, with reconnaissance units leading the way, followed by people in full battle gear and logistics.

Along with other domestic platforms like the Shaktibaan Regiment, Drone Power, and the Universal Rocket Launcher, the recently elevated Bhairav Light Commando Battalion will make its debut.

The celebration will end with a stunning flypast including 29 aircraft, including Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Apache, and LCH Prachand helicopters. In addition, the Army Dog Squad, Bactrian Camel, and Zanskar Pony will participate in the parade to symbolise India's varied operational terrain.

More about the 2026 Republic Day parade

A total of 30 tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path, with displays centred on two core sub-themes — ‘Swatantrata ka mantr – Vande Mataram (Mantra of Freedom)’ and ‘Samriddhi ka mantr – Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Mantra of Prosperity)’, highlighting India’s journey from independence to self-reliance.

Under the general supervision and guidance of Dr Sandhya Purecha, the creative team consists of MM Keeravani as music director, Subhash Sehgal as lyricist, Anupam Kher as narrator, and Santosh Nair as choreographer. Additionally, the Tri-Services and CAPFs are planning band concerts around India, with a focus on Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's ancestral birthplace in West Bengal.