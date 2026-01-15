Indian stock market holiday: Why BSE and NSE are closed today, January 15?

Stock market closed today, BMC polls, January 15: The Indian equity markets -- the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) -- are closed for trading today, January 15, 2026. While the primary equity markets are shut, the commodity market offers a slight variation in schedule, remaining closed in the morning session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM) but becoming operational for the evening session (second half) starting at 5:00 PM.

Why are the Indian stock markets closed today?

The Indian stock markets are observing a trading holiday today on account of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections . The market holiday was announced on January 12, and was recently added to the list of stock market holidays in 2026.

In a circular issued earlier this week, the BSE and the NSE said that trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives, commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts will stay shut on January 15 on account of the BMC elections 2026. Today's market holiday aligns with an important administrative event in Mumbai, as the city serves as the headquarters for both major exchanges. The market holiday was announced to facilitate the democratic process, ensuring that the vast number of professionals employed in the financial services sector—including brokers, traders, and exchange staff—can exercise their right to vote in the municipal elections.

Beyond the equity segments, the holiday also applies to the Equity Derivative and SLR (Securities Lending and Borrowing) segments. Trading will resume its normal schedule tomorrow, January 16. Market recap: How India market ended yesterday The Indian indices headed into the holiday on a cautious note, ending Wednesday, January 14, in the red for the second consecutive session . The BSE Sensex declined by 244.98 points (0.29 per cent) to settle at 83,382.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 66.70 points (0.26 per cent) to finish at 25,665.60. Market sentiment was weighed down by a mix of weak global cues, persistent foreign fund outflows, and uncertainty surrounding the India-US trade deal. High-weightage IT and FMCG stocks saw the most selling pressure, with Asian Paints and TCS among the top laggards. On the flip side, metal stocks like Tata Steel and PSU banks provided some cushion to the falling indices.

Global market watch Global markets are showing a mixed to weak trend today. In the US, major indices closed lower last night as investors reacted to a fresh batch of bank earnings and wholesale inflation data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq saw a notable 1 per cent drop, while the S&P 500 fell 0.53 per cent. In Asia this morning, the trend remained subdued. The Nikkei 225 declined 1.05 per cent while the Topix added 0.15 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.46 per cent. Further, South Korea's benchmark Kospi index rose 0.57 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq traded flat after the country's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 2.50 per cent, in line with Reuters' expectations, as the recent slide in the won has narrowed room for policy easing.