Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut today on account of Bakri Eid

Stock market holiday was changed from June 28 to June 29 after the Maharashtra government issued an order, postponing the data of the Bakri Eid holiday in the state

New Delhi

Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 8:24 AM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain closed today, June 29, on account of Bakri Eid. There will be no trading in forex, commodities and commodities futures also.
Earlier, the stock market holiday for Bakri Eid was announced on June 28. But after the Maharashtra government's order to postpone the holiday to June 29, NSE also issued a notification stating that it will now be closed on Thursday.  

Stock market holidays 2023: List of all holidays this year
Independence Day - August 15
Ganesh Chaturthi - September 19
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - October 2
Dussehra - October 24
Diwali - November 14
Gurunanak Jayanti - November 27
Christmas - December 25

Banks holiday in these cities on June 29
Branches will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Stock market at an all-time high
On Wednesday, the Indian stock market touched an all-time high. Nifty climbed to 19,011 points and BSE hit its highest level of 64,037 during the day. Sensex ended 499 points higher at 63,915.42. Nifty, on the other hand, ended 154 points higher at 18,972.1. 

Bank Nifty closed 206 points higher at 44,327.
The biggest gainers on the Nifty were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors, while losers were HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Apollo Hospitals and M&M.

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 8:24 AM IST

