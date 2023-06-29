Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut today on account of Bakri Eid

Earlier, the stock market holiday for Bakri Eid was announced on June 28. But after the Maharashtra government's order to postpone the holiday to June 29, NSE also issued a notification stating that it will now be closed on Thursday.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain closed today, June 29, on account of Bakri Eid. There will be no trading in forex, commodities and commodities futures also.