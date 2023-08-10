Stock market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 150 pts ahead of RBI outcome

Opening Bell: The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 177 points to 65,818. per cent in early hours of Thursday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy outcome. The Nifty50, on the other hand, gave up the 19,600-mark, down 43 points. The RBI's rate setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to take a hawkish stance today as flaring vegetable prices upend the inflation math of the economy. READ MORE The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices, on the contrary, outperformed the benchmark indices as they climbed 0.13 per cent and 0.44 pe cent, respectively. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index led the losses with 0.23 per cent cut, followed by the Nifty FMCG index (down 0.2 per cent). On the upside, the Nifty Media index gained 1 per cent, while the Nifty Metal index added 0.2 per cent. Buzzing stocks Hero MotoCorp: Shares of the two-wheeler maker fell over half a per cent amid reports that the tax authorities are investigating Hero MotoCorp's relationship with a vendor suspected of reporting about Rs 90 crore in false expenditure. Force Motors: Shares of the company jumped 10 per cent after it reported a turnaround in Q1 with net profit of Rs 71.97 crore as against a net loss of Rs 12.54 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, surged 53.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,498.91 crore. Axis Bank: Shares of the company were just below the flatline after it said it will infuse Rs 1,612 crore in Max Life Insurance through preferential allotment, which will result in the bank’s direct stake in the life insurer increasing to 16.22 per cent and the collective stake of Axis Entities increasing to 19.02 per cent. Read More