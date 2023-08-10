Stock market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 150 pts ahead of RBI outcome

Opening Bell: The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 177 points to 65,818. per cent in early hours of Thursday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy outcome. The Nifty50, on the other hand, gave up the 19,600-mark, down 43 points.
The RBI's rate setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to take a hawkish stance today as flaring vegetable prices upend the inflation math of the economy. READ MORE
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices, on the contrary, outperformed the benchmark indices as they climbed 0.13 per cent and 0.44 pe cent, respectively.
Sectorally, the Nifty IT index led the losses with 0.23 per cent cut, followed by the Nifty FMCG index (down 0.2 per cent). On the upside, the Nifty Media index gained 1 per cent, while the Nifty Metal index added 0.2 per cent.
Buzzing stocks
Hero MotoCorp: Shares of the two-wheeler maker fell over half a per cent amid reports that the tax authorities are investigating Hero MotoCorp's relationship with a vendor suspected of reporting about Rs 90 crore in false expenditure.
Force Motors: Shares of the company jumped 10 per cent after it reported a turnaround in Q1 with net profit of Rs 71.97 crore as against a net loss of Rs 12.54 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, surged 53.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,498.91 crore.
Axis Bank: Shares of the company were just below the flatline after it said it will infuse Rs 1,612 crore in Max Life Insurance through preferential allotment, which will result in the bank’s direct stake in the life insurer increasing to 16.22 per cent and the collective stake of Axis Entities increasing to 19.02 per cent.
VIEW: China slipping into deflation good news for Indian foreign flows
The market today will be focussed on the MPC’s decisions on rates, stance and communication on tone. The near market consensus is that the rates and stance will remain unchanged and the tone will be hawkish in view of the high inflation. Any deviation from these expectations can move the markets.
Globally markets would be focused on the US CPI numbers to be released today. The Fed’s rate action will be based on that. The disinflationary process in the US is likely to continue.
A major development, which is significant for global markets in general and India in particular is the news of the Chinese economy tipping into deflation. This is bad news for global growth but from India’s perspective the positive likely fall out is that there can be more FPI outflows from China to India. Stocks which FPIs have been buying will benefit.
Views by V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
9:46 AM Aug 23
Asian Paints at day's low; Brent Crude tops $87 per bbl
9:43 AM Aug 23
FDC up 6% on firm June quarter earnings
The company’s Q1 net profit soared 48.7 per cent to Rs 108.55 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. Total income was up 9.3 per cent YoY at Rs 559.82 crore.
9:42 AM Aug 23
ITD Cementation surges 8%; bags order worth $205 million
9:38 AM Aug 23
Force Motors hits 10% upper circuit
The company reported a turnaround in Q1 with net profit of Rs 71.97 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 as against a net loss of Rs 12.54 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
9:35 AM Aug 23
Bata drops 3% as profit dips for the first time in 2 years
The company’s Q1 consolidated net profit declined 10.5 per cent YoY to Rs 106.89 crore for the quarter ended June 2023.
9:33 AM Aug 23
IRCTC dips 2% on weak Q1 results
The company’s Q1 net profit dipped 5.4 per cent to Rs 232.22 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 when compared with Rs 245.52 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Eicher Motors, Britannia additional losers on Nifty
9:21 AM Aug 23
Adani Ent, Ultratech, Adani Ports top Nifty winners
9:19 AM Aug 23
HEATMAP: HCL Tech, Tata Steel lead Sensex losers
9:18 AM Aug 23
OPENING BELL: Nifty starts slightly in red
9:16 AM Aug 23
OPENING BELL: Sensex opens 100 points lower
9:09 AM Aug 23
PRE-OPEN: Nifty near 19,600
9:08 AM Aug 23
PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to a negative start
9:03 AM Aug 23
CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens nearly flat at 82.81/$
8:59 AM Aug 23
SIP inflows top Rs 15,000 crore, help offset redemption pressure
Mutual funds recorded Rs 7,600 crore net inflows into active equity schemes in July even as redemptions surged to a 30-month high of Rs 30,400 crore owing to profit booking, reveals data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). READ MORE
8:56 AM Aug 23
Shorter IPO timeline to become effective from December 1, says Sebi
At present, it takes six working days (T+6) for an IPO to list. Sebi has said the T+3 regime will be made voluntary from September 1. The regulator has said the T+3 timeline for listing will have to be appropriately disclosed in the offer documents of public issues. The shorter listing time period is expected to boost the primary market activity as it will help free up blocked capital earlier. It will also help investors and issuers mitigate the impact of market volatility. READ MORE
8:52 AM Aug 23
BS Special :: Should you tender your shares in L&T buyback?
L&T has announced a buyback for about 33.3 million shares. It will purchase the shares from its shareholders at a maximum price of Rs 3,000 per share. Should investors tender their shares?