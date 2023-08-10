Home / Markets / News / Stock market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 150 pts ahead of RBI outcome
LiveNew Update

Stock market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 150 pts ahead of RBI outcome

Stock market LIVE updates on August 10, 2023: The RBI's rate setting Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to take a hawkish stance today as flaring vegetable prices upend the inflation math

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 9:53 AM IST
Opening Bell: The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 177 points to 65,818. per cent in early hours of Thursday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy outcome. The Nifty50, on the other hand, gave up the 19,600-mark, down 43 points.
9:23 AM Aug 23

Eicher Motors, Britannia additional losers on Nifty

9:21 AM Aug 23

Adani Ent, Ultratech, Adani Ports top Nifty winners

9:19 AM Aug 23

HEATMAP: HCL Tech, Tata Steel lead Sensex losers

9:18 AM Aug 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty starts slightly in red

9:16 AM Aug 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens 100 points lower

9:03 AM Aug 23

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens nearly flat at 82.81/$

8:52 AM Aug 23

BS Special :: Should you tender your shares in L&T buyback?

8:31 AM Aug 23

TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO :: Should you subscribe?

8:24 AM Aug 23

Results Today :: Grasim, Hero Moto, LIC among notable names

8:15 AM Aug 23

Gap-down start? Here's what Gift Nifty says

7:51 AM Aug 23

China slams Biden’s order limiting US overseas tech investment

9:53 AM Aug 23

VIEW: China slipping into deflation good news for Indian foreign flows

The market today will be focussed on the MPC’s decisions on rates, stance and communication on tone. The near market consensus is that the rates and stance will remain unchanged and the tone will be hawkish in view of the high inflation. Any deviation from these expectations can move the markets.
 
Globally markets would be focused on the US CPI numbers to be released today. The Fed’s rate action will be based on that. The disinflationary process in the US is likely to continue.
 
A major development, which is significant for global markets in general and India in particular is the news of the Chinese economy tipping into deflation. This is bad news for global growth but from India’s perspective the positive likely fall out is that there can be more FPI outflows from China to India. Stocks which FPIs have been buying will benefit.

Views by V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

9:46 AM Aug 23

Asian Paints at day's low; Brent Crude tops $87 per bbl

9:43 AM Aug 23

FDC up 6% on firm June quarter earnings

The company’s Q1 net profit soared 48.7 per cent to Rs 108.55 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. Total income was up 9.3 per cent YoY at Rs 559.82 crore.

9:42 AM Aug 23

ITD Cementation surges 8%; bags order worth $205 million

9:38 AM Aug 23

Force Motors hits 10% upper circuit

The company reported a turnaround in Q1 with net profit of Rs 71.97 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 as against a net loss of Rs 12.54 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. 

9:35 AM Aug 23

Bata drops 3% as profit dips for the first time in 2 years

The company’s Q1 consolidated net profit declined 10.5 per cent YoY to Rs 106.89 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. 

9:33 AM Aug 23

IRCTC dips 2% on weak Q1 results

The company’s Q1 net profit dipped 5.4 per cent to Rs 232.22 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 when compared with Rs 245.52 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

9:31 AM Aug 23

Nifty Bank in red; Pharma, metals hold gains

9:25 AM Aug 23

Smallcaps, Midcaps defy weak market; outperform benchmarks

9:23 AM Aug 23

9:09 AM Aug 23

PRE-OPEN: Nifty near 19,600

9:08 AM Aug 23

PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to a negative start

9:03 AM Aug 23

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens nearly flat at 82.81/$

8:59 AM Aug 23

SIP inflows top Rs 15,000 crore, help offset redemption pressure

Mutual funds recorded Rs 7,600 crore net inflows into active equity schemes in July even as redemptions surged to a 30-month high of Rs 30,400 crore owing to profit booking, reveals data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). READ MORE

8:56 AM Aug 23

Shorter IPO timeline to become effective from December 1, says Sebi

At present, it takes six working days (T+6) for an IPO to list. Sebi has said the T+3 regime will be made voluntary from September 1. The regulator has said the T+3 timeline for listing will have to be appropriately disclosed in the offer documents of public issues. The shorter listing time period is expected to boost the primary market activity as it will help free up blocked capital earlier. It will also help investors and issuers mitigate the impact of market volatility. READ MORE

8:52 AM Aug 23

BS Special :: Should you tender your shares in L&T buyback?

L&T has announced a buyback for about 33.3 million shares. It will purchase the shares from its shareholders at a maximum price of Rs 3,000 per share. Should investors tender their shares? 

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

