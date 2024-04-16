Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty indicates over 200-point cut on Nifty, trades below 22,150

Stock market LIVE updates on April 16: The rout in global equities, including India, may extend on Tuesday amid reports that Israel is preparing for an 'imminent' attack on Iran.

The latter, on its part, has said that it doesn't want to escalate the conflict but would defend its territory.

At 7:05 AM, Gift Nifty futures were down 107 points at 22,250 level.

Across Asia, Japan's Nikkei, and South Korea's Kospi tumbled 2 per cent each, while Australia's ASX 200, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.4 per cent each.

Overnight, US stocks retreated on Monday as rising yields and worries over the conflict in the Middle East overshadowed strong Goldman Sachs earnings and hot retail sales data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.65 per cent, the S&P 500 slipped 1.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.79 per cent.

Stocks to Watch

Oil-linked stocks: The Central government has raised windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 9,600 ($114.99) a metric ton from Rs 6,800 with effect from April 16.

Reliance Industries: Jio Financial Services, led by Mukesh Ambani, plans to venture into the stockbroking and wealth management business through an equal joint venture (JV) with US-based BlackRock. This is the duo's second JV.

Manappuram Finance: The Board of the gold financier will meet on April 19 to consider raising funds amounting to $500 million.