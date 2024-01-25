Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 250 pts; Tech M down 5%, Mazagon Dock up 6%
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 250 pts; Tech M down 5%, Mazagon Dock up 6%

Stock market LIVE updates on January 25, 2024: In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.11 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively.

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Opening Bell on January 25, 2024: Tepid global mood contained market rally on Thursday with the benchmark indices down up to 0.2 per cent in early deals.
The S&P BSE Sensex fell 164 points, or 0.23 per cent, to quote at 70,896, while the Nifty50 dipped to 21,426, down 28 points or 0.13 per cent.
Tech M, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Bhati Airtel, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Wipro, and Axis Bank were leading the losses today as the shares declined up to 5 per cent.
Meanwhile, in the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.11 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively.
Among sectors, the Nifty IT index declined 1 per cent, followed by the Nifty Pharma index (0.25 per cent). On the upside, the Nifty Realty added 1.4 per cent.

9:29 AM

IT majors drag Nifty most

9:23 AM

Coal India, Britannia lead winners on Nifty

9:20 AM

Heatmap: NTPC, SBI lead gains on Sensex

9:18 AM

Opening Bell: Nifty dips to 21,410

9:16 AM

Opening Bell: Sensex starts 150 pts lower

9:09 AM

Pre-Open: Nifty flat

9:08 AM

Pre-Open: Sensex off to subdued start

9:04 AM

Currency Alert: Rupee opens flat at 83.13/$

9:02 AM

Brokerage Report :: CLSA, Morgan Stanley on TVS Motor

MS | Equal-Weight | TP: Rs 1,706

Co reported in-line quarter at Ebitda level
 
Like co’s focus on premiumization and EVs
 
Exports recovery, albeit bumpy, seen in near-term, could support margin expansion In FY26

Risk-reward looks balanced
 
CLSA | Sell | TP: Rs 1,400
 
Export volume growth could be muted
 
Margins marginally better than est
 
Investment in subsidiaries continues to drain cash flow
 
Valuation appears stretched

8:59 AM

Brokerage Report :: Citi on Exide

Buy | TP: Rs 310
 
Q3 operational results in-line

Gross margins surprised positively

Higher capital costs (Depreciation + Interest) resulted in marginal miss at the PAT level

Mgmt noted demand appears to be picking up across segments
 
Mgmt noted input cost pressures have started easing, aiding margins 

Lithium-ion cell plant progressing as per plans

8:57 AM

Brokerage Report :: HSBC on Havells

Buy | Target cut to Rs 1,470 per share
 
Subdued demand from the consumer end market
 
Higher advertising and promotional expenses impacted Q3 results

Continue to believe that demand improvement is around the corner
 
Profitable growth should resume from Q4

8:54 AM

Brokerage Report :: Kotak Securities on Pidilite Industries

Add | TP: Rs 2,850

PIDI reported a well-rounded 10.4% UVG and a strong EBITDA margin print.

We like the setup: (1) rural is growing at 1.5X urban, aided by distribution expansion, investment in feet-on-street and product range augmentation, (2) growth/pioneer categories (40% salience) are growing faster than the core portfolio, (3) the real estate upcycle can potentially accelerate growth of the core adhesives portfolio starting in FY2025; new construction accounts for 40-45% of sales, and PIDI typically benefits with a lag of 18-24 months in the last stage of project completion and (4) PIDI is comfortably placed on profitability after taking price cuts and doubling A&P spends

8:50 AM

Brokerage Report :: Kotak Securities on Indian Oil

Sell | TP: Rs 120

IOCL reported strong 3Q, with standalone EBITDA of Rs154 bn ((-)27% qoq on a very high base, up 4.3X yoy on a low base), significantly ahead of our estimates led mainly by unexpected large adventitious gains (versus our expectation of large inventory losses).

In our view, with strong 9MFY24 earnings and continued high over-recoveries, there is a strong case for retail price cuts soon, but the timing and quantum of price
cuts remains uncertain.

The recent run-up in OMCs has been very strong and risk-reward appears unfavorable. 

8:48 AM

Brokerage Report :: Kotak Securities on Bajaj Auto

Sell | TP: Rs 5,000

Bajaj Auto reported Q3FY24 EBITDA of Rs 24.3 bn, which was 2% above our estimates, driven by the richer product mix in the export market and commodity tailwinds.

We expect domestic 2W segment recovery to continue, but downside risks persist (exports), given higher inflation environment and geopolitical tensions.

In our view, current profitability trends are likely to partly reverse, as the mix normalizes.

Maintain SELL, as most positives are priced in at CMP. Valuations remain expensive at 25X FY2025E core EPS.
 

8:46 AM

Brokerage Report :: Emkay Global on Tech M

Add | TP: Rs 1,450

TechM reported an improved revenue performance in Q3, with 1.1% QoQ in cc, aided by 140bps in a one-off product revenue and Comviva/Retail seasonality.

Reported EBITM expanded by 70bps QoQ to 5.4% (adj. EBITM: 7%), as TechM continued with its portfolio rationalization.

Management highlighted that while the overall demand environment is slightly more positive compared with the last six months, it is too early for any green shoots.

Company is now focused on 3 tracks—revenue, margin improvement, and organization building.

As part of the overall turnaround plan, Management will undertake higher than usual investments to improve the company’s positioning.

After the recent rally in the stock price (up 10%/22% in the last 1M/3M), we see limited near-term upside and opt to wait for the new CEO’s detailed strategy before taking a more constructive view.

8:43 AM

Brokerage Report :: Emkay Global on Canara Bank

Upgrade to Buy | TP: Rs 550

Canara Bank maintains healthy profitability, at Rs36.6bn, up 27% YoY, and RoA of 1.1%, mainly led by stable margin at 3% and lower LLP, and partly offset by higher staff cost due to wage revision hit (Rs7.5bn, incl. Rs2.5bn for retirement liability).

Adjusted for higher than trending other interest income, NIM is likely to have reduced by 22bps QoQ.

Bank guidance for 2023 NIMs is 2.9-3%, on better cost management and portfolio mix, incl. the high-yielding RAM segment.

Bank has identified 2 subsidiaries for divestment over coming 12M which should supplement its otherwise moderating CET 1 (11.3%).

We revise FY24/25/26 estimates upward by 1%/6%/1.5%, mainly building-in contained provisions and better other income, while we expect healthy RoA/RoE of ~1%/18-20% during FY24-26E (excl. capital raise). 

8:41 AM

Brokerage Report :: Emkay Global on Indian Oil

Add | TP: Rs 160

IOCL reported a sizable earnings beat in Q3FY24, driven by the inventory gains surprise (refining at USD3.5/bbl vs est. USD2.5 loss). SA adj. EBITDA came in at Rs158.9bn. Core GRM was in line, at USD10/bbl.

Marketing segment could also have logged inventory gains. Blended marketing margin was better, albeit largely offset by higher opex, with core EBITDA being inline.

Domestic sales grew 1% YoY, while diesel was down 6% (below industry). Petchem EBIT turned negative at Rs2bn, due to lower deltas & volumes.

Gross debt grew 7% QoQ to Rs1.06trn.

OMCs remain well-poised in a strong marketing environment, as auto-fuel price-cuts remain elusive, and with nearing general elections and macros being stable.

We raise FY24E EPS 25% and FY25/26E EPS 7-8% each on better refining outlook; retain ADD with revised Dec-24E TP of Rs160/sh.

8:39 AM

Stocks to Watch today: Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Tech M, TVS Motor, IOC, BoB

Tata Steel: The Tata Group steel major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 513.37 crore for the quarter ended December 2023 as against a net loss of Rs 2,223.84 crore in the year ago period. Revenue from operations, however, declined 3.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 55,311.88 crore.
 
Bajaj Auto: Q3FY24 Q3 consolidated net profit jumped 38 per cent to Rs 2,032 crore, beating analyst estimates. Revenue from operations increased by 30 per cent YoY to Rs 12,165 crore. READ MORE

8:36 AM

Nifty Auto, IT indices range-bound on charts; Key levels to watch out for

Similarly, the Nifty Auto Index demonstrates range-bound behavior, fluctuating between 18,866 and 18,175. Traders are encouraged to buy near the lower support levels and sell near resistance until a definitive breakout is witnessed.
 
This strategy aligns with the market's repetitive movements within the established range. Understanding the dynamics of range-bound markets is crucial for traders seeking to navigate these indices effectively. READ MORE

8:32 AM

ALERT :: Gift Nifty slips 37 points

>> Index trades at 21,441
First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 7:58 AM IST

