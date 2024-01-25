Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 250 pts; Tech M down 5%, Mazagon Dock up 6%

Top Section
Explore Business Standard
Stock market LIVE updates on January 25, 2024: In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.11 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively.
9:29 AM
9:29 AM
9:23 AM
9:20 AM
9:18 AM
9:16 AM
9:09 AM
9:08 AM
9:04 AM
9:02 AM
8:59 AM
8:57 AM
8:54 AM
8:50 AM
8:48 AM
8:46 AM
8:43 AM
8:41 AM
8:39 AM
8:36 AM
8:32 AM
Topics :MARKET LIVEMarketsMarket newsIndian stock marketsstock marketsS&P BSE SensexNifty50Global MarketsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYTata SteelZee Entertainment
First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 7:58 AM IST