Canara Bank has increased lending rates for NBFCs by 15-50 bps: CEO

K SATYANARAYANA RAJU, managing director and chief executive officer of the public sector lender, told Manojit Saha in a video interview. Edited excerpts: Canara Bank will not sacrifice margins for growth and it will be conscious about the cost, be it for lending or raising funds,, managing director and chief executive officer of the public sector lender, told Manojit Saha in a video interview. Edited excerpts:

With liquidity becoming tight, will you be able to maintain a net interest margin between 2.9-3 per cent, as projected?

In the last quarter, we said we would like to maintain NIM (net interest margin) between 2.9-3 per cent. In the December quarter, we have the NIM at 3.03 per cent. Among major