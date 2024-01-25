Canara Bank has increased lending rates for NBFCs by 15-50 bps: CEO

Canara Bank will not sacrifice margins for growth and it will be conscious about the cost, be it for lending or raising funds, K SATYANARAYANA RAJU, managing director and chief executive officer of the public sector lender, told Manojit Saha in a video interview. Edited excerpts:
With liquidity becoming tight, will you be able to maintain a net interest margin between 2.9-3 per cent, as projected?
In the last quarter, we said we would like to maintain NIM (net interest margin) between 2.9-3 per cent. In the December quarter, we have the NIM at 3.03 per cent. Among major