Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices mixed; Shanghai Composite up 1% on RRR cut

Stock Market LIVE updates on January 25: Domestic equities, which may start slightly on the backfoot on Thursday, are expected to remain volatile amid the monthly expiry of the January F&O contracts.



That apart, stock-specific action due to the ongoing Q3FY24 results season, along with foreign flow activity will guide the markets today.



At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty was down 37 points at 21,441.



Globally, Asian indices are mixed with Hang Seng, and ASX200 rising up to 0.2 per cent, while Kospi, and Nikkei fell in the range of 0.2 per cent to 0.3 per cent.



Overnight, tech-driven rally helped S&P500, and Nasdaq Composite to end higher by 0.08 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively.



Dow Jones, on the other hand, dipped 0.26 per cent.



Stocks to Watch today:

Q3FY24 earnings: JSW Steel, SBI Life, Cipla, Cholamandalam Investment, Shriram Finance, SBI Cards, AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Tech, ACC, Indraprastha Gas, Syngene International, Manyavar, Cyient, TVS Holdings, Asahi India Glass, Equitas SFB, IEX, Intellect Design Arena, Elecon Engineering, KFin Technologies, Maharashtra Scooters, ION Exchange, DB Corp, Sterlite Tech, Swaraj Engines.



Q3 result reactions: Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, DLF, Tech M, Container Corp, Laurus Labs, Railtel, Ceat, TVS Motor Company, PNB Housing Finance, Sagar Cements



Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company has moved the National Company Law Tribunal seeking directions to implement the merger with Sony Group Corp.'s Indian subsidiary.



Tata Motors: The company has sought to deregister all its US-listed securities.