STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to open higher on Friday after more inflation data from the US showed signs of weakning, lifting global equities. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty was quoting over 50 points higher at 19,544. June’s producer price index in the US rose less than anticipated, climbing 0.1 per cent year on year, compared to the 0.2 per cent estimate. Overnight, the S&P 500 jumped 0.85 per cent, the Dow added 0.14 per cent and the Nasdaq zoomed 1.58 per cent. Asian markets also mostly rose this morning with Hang Seng, Shenzhen Component, Shanghai Composite rising up to 1.3 per cent. Strait times and Kospi were up 0.6 and 0.9 per cent, respectively. Nikkei was the only loser, down 0.3 per cent. Friday's market action will be stock specific with Wipro in focus. The company missed profit estimate, reporting net profit of Rs 2,870 crore for Q1, up nearly 12 per cent from a year ago but down 6.6 per cent QoQ. The wholesale price index data for June will also be tracked by investors. New listing Jewellery retailer Senco Gold will make its market debut today. As per ipowatch.com, the stock could see a listing gain of up to 41 per cent over the issue price of Rs 317.