Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / RPSG Ventures shares gain 5% on 70% stake purchase in Manchester Originals

RPSG Ventures shares gain 5% on 70% stake purchase in Manchester Originals

RPSG Ventures shares rose 5 per cent after its subsidiary acquired over 70 per cent stake in a professional cricket franchise based in Manchester

trading

RPSG Ventures shares rose over 5 per cent on Tuesday

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of RPSG Ventures rose over 5 per cent on Tuesday after the company's subsidiary acquired over 70 per cent stake in a professional cricket franchise based in Manchester, England, for ₹860 crore. 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 5.09 per cent during the day to ₹999.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since July 24 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.4 per cent higher at ₹974 apiece, compared to a 0.1 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:55 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have risen about 10 per cent from their recent lows of ₹876 per share in early July. The counter has fallen 5.4 per cent this year, compared to a 4.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. RPSG Ventures has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,221.46 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

RPSG acquires 70% stake in Manchester Originals 

RPSG Sports Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of the RPSG Group, acquired a 70 per cent equity stake in Manchester Originals Limited, a professional cricket franchise based in Manchester, England, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
 
The acquisition, valued at £81.21 million (approximately ₹860 crore), was completed on the date of this announcement, making Manchester Originals a subsidiary of RPSVPL and a step-down subsidiary of the parent company, the company said in a statement. 

Also Read

Stock market

Smallcap stationary stock rallies 8%, nears 52-week high post Q1 results

PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech shares advance 5% on winning ₹2,956-crore order; Details

Go DigitGo Digit

Go Digit Insurance climbs 9% post Q1 earnings; Should you buy, sell, hold?

stock market trading

Waaree Energies shares jump 6% as Q1 profit nearly doubles; details here

agriculture

Paradeep, Punjab Chem at 52-week high; what's driving agri stocks today?premium

 
The deal was executed through a Share Purchase Agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), with the consideration to be paid over a period of 24 months as outlined in the agreement. RPSVPL has also entered into related transaction documents with ECB, Manchester Originals Ltd., Lancashire County Cricket Club (LCCC), and other involved parties.
 
Manchester Originals represent the county of Lancashire in 'The Hundred', a professional 100-ball cricket competition in England.  

About RPSG Ventures

The company is an investment firm that seeks to back early-stage companies, particularly in sectors such as consumer products, technology, and healthcare. RPSG Ventures Limited, along with its subsidiaries, operates a diversified portfolio of businesses, including information technology (IT) services, business process management (BPM), fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG,) including ayurvedic formulations, real estate and sports. 
 

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; IT, defence stocks crack; pharma, realty lead gains

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares dip as US-EU tariff deal raises growth, inflation fears

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Focus on these 2 realty stocks amid correction; charts hint upto 23% upsidepremium

India's second scorpene class submarine Khanderi launched at Mazagon dock shipbuilders limited (mdl) in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

Mazagon Dock shares plunge 5% as Q1 profit drops; time to book profit?

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS stock hits 33-month low; Jefferies, YES Securities' take on what's nextpremium

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentZerodha Multi Asset Passive FoFInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon