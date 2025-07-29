Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Smallcap stationary stock rallies 8%, nears 52-week high post Q1 results

Flair Writing share price reacts to Q1 results: The management said Q1 primarily fueled by the continued market acceptance of products.

Deepak Korgaonkar
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Flair Writing Industries share price today

 
Shares of Flair Writing Industries (Flair) rallied 8 per cent to ₹342 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company reported healthy June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings. 
 
The stock price of the smallcap stationary company was trading close to its 52-week high of ₹342.95 touched on December 10, 2024. It has recovered 75 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹195 hit on March 17, 2025.
 
At 11:33 AM; Flair was trading 7 per cent higher at ₹339.80, as compared to 0.01 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over three-fold. A combined 126,000 shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

Q1FY26 results Flair Writing Industries

 
The company reported a solid start to FY26 with robust revenue & earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth in Q1, primarily fueled by the continued market acceptance of products. This achievement was driven by strong performance across the business segments, with the creative segment reporting exceptional growth, the management said.
 
The company reported 10.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated profit after tax at  ₹29.0 crore, on the back of 16.8 per cent YoY rise in revenues at  ₹288.5 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 17.2 per cent from 17.0 per cent.

Strategy Forward

 
The pen category comprises the company’s largest, fastest-growing and most margin-accretive business segment, contributing 77 per cent of overall revenues in FY 2024-25. The company is focusing on the development of value-driven and sustainable products through the use of eco-friendly materials and refillable design, with the aim of targeting eco conscious consumers. 
 
Flair is also venturing into Tier II and Tier III cities while using data analytics to improve inventory management and demand forecasting, thus strengthening its domestic market position. Globally, Flair is looking to new export markets with product ranges specific to regional preferences. In the stationery products segment, Flair plans to expand its product base to offer additional school, office and creative writing supplies.
 
Flair is also exploring international expansion through establishing strategic partnerships and product customisation to suit local tastes. The Company's increased emphasis on e-commerce, data-driven sales and localisation of marketing is expected to drive sustainable growth across segments.
 

About Flair Writing Industries 

 
Flair is among the Top-3 players in the writing instruments industry - with a market share of approximately 9 per cent in the overall writing and creative instruments industry in India, as of March 31, 2023 (as per Crisil Report). Flair manufactures and distributes several brands in India and partners with various international brands in the writing instruments industry. Company’s products are sold under the “Flair” brand, “Flair Creative”, their principal brands “Hauser” and “Pierre Cardin” and they have recently introduced “ZOOX” in India. The company is also present in manufacturing of steel bottles and other houseware products.
 

