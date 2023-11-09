Sensex (-0.01%)
64970.13 -5.48
Nifty (0.03%)
19448.45 + 4.95
Nifty Midcap (0.52%)
40655.60 + 208.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.35%)
6208.30 + 21.60
Nifty Bank (0.31%)
43792.55 + 133.90
Heatmap

SoftBank Group's vision fund reports another loss of $1.7 billion

The Vision Fund segment reported a loss of ¥258.9 billion ($1.7 billion) in the September quarter, compared with a ¥1.02 trillion loss a year ago

Masayoshi Son

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Min Jeong Lee

SoftBank Group Corp.’s flagship Vision Fund reported another loss as valuations on some of its bets declined, even as the investor chases new deals in AI.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Vision Fund segment reported a loss of ¥258.9 billion ($1.7 billion) in the September quarter, compared with a ¥1.02 trillion loss a year ago.

That contributed to a surprise group-wide net loss of ¥931.1 billion, down from a profit ¥3.03 trillion last year when SoftBank cashed in on its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Analysts on average had estimated a group net income of ¥203.4 billion.

SoftBank is trying to regain its footing after its Vision Fund unit lost $53 billion in the last two years on startups like WeWork Inc., which just filed for bankruptcy. The $4.9 billion initial public offering of chip unit Arm Holdings Plc has given SoftBank fuel to start afresh. 

Founder Masayoshi Son has made a series of bets this year on autonomous technologies, particularly in transportation and logistics. They include investments in autonomous trucking startup Stack AV, an AI-using warehousing joint venture with Symbotic Inc. and a follow-on investment in Vision Fund portfolio firm and navigation software maker Mapbox Inc.

“There is a risk that FOMO on generative AI drives the narrative,” Astris Advisory analyst Kirk Boodry said in a note to investors prior to the announcement. “Clearly if Masa is keen on something, then SoftBank will make that investment, leaving any discussion about guardrails and/or a more conservative approach academic.”

Chart
SoftBank invested billions of dollars in unprofitable startups from 2017, inflating valuations worldwide before they were punctured by China’s tech crackdown starting 2020 and the US Federal Reserve’s rate hikes last year. The company spent months writing down losses while limiting new investments, cushioning losses in the last two quarters. 

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 soon to release on panjiyakpredeled.in

SoftBank looking to book profits by selling shares in Zomato, Paytm: Report

Apple working on a cheaper Vision Pro powered by iPhone-grade chip: Report

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Western, Arab officials gather in Paris to provide aid to civilians in Gaza

US, Chinese ministers open talks to lay groundwork for Biden-Xi meeting

US Secy of State Blinken visits South Korea; Russia-N Korean ties in focus

Hollywood actors' strike over as union reaches tentative deal with studios

Half of US is at risk of losing power during extreme cold, say officials

Topics : Softbank Group SoftBank

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL Playing 11World Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon