Home / Markets / News / Bihar Exit Polls, US-India deal: Reasons for Sensex, Nifty rally today

Bihar Exit Polls, US-India deal: Reasons for Sensex, Nifty rally today

Stock Market Today, Nov 12, 2025: Sensex and Nifty jumped nearly 1% on NDA poll hopes, India-US trade deal optimism, and gains in IT, RIL shares

Stock market rally today

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market rally today, Nov 12: Stock markets in India rose on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, with the benchmark indices – the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 – gaining nearly 1 per cent intraday.
 
Hopes of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returning to power, optimism around the India-US trade deal, gains in information technology (IT) shares, and heavyweight Reliance Industries’ stock moving closer to record high levels aided market bulls.
 
On the bourses, the BSE Sensex index jumped 759 points (0.9 per cent) to hit a high of 84,630 in the intraday trade. The NSE Nifty, on the other hand, advanced 229 points (0.9 per cent) to 25,924 levels.
 
 
In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index also gained in tandem with the benchmarks, adding up to 0.8 per cent gains intraday.
 

Top gainers today

Among large-cap names today, Adani Enterprises, Tech M, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, ONGC, HDFC Life, Jio Financial Services, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Titan, and Eternal were the top gainers.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Meanwhile, within midcaps, BSE, Max Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Tata Elxsi, Concor, Mphasis, Tata Technologies, Adani Total Gas, Biocon, KPIT Tech, 360One WAM, and Cochin Shipyards rewarded investors with up to 7 per cent rally.
 
Tejas Networks, BLS International Services, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Aegis Logistics, Firstsource Solutions, CAMS, KEC International, and Jyoti Constructions were some of the top smallcap gainers today. These shares jumped up to 8 per cent intraday.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why are markets rising today: Top reasons for Sensex, Nifty rally today

 

Bihar Exit Polls

With the Bihar Assembly Elections concluding on Tuesday, most exit polls predicted a comfortable win for the ruling NDA in the state polls. The Exit Polls also predicted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) could possibly improve its tally this time.
 
The counting of votes is on Friday.
 
According to analysts, a win for NDA in Bihar would signal policy continuity in the state as well as the Centre. This is because JDU has provided support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA in the central government, with 12 MPs from the former party in the central coalition government.
 
If JDU maintains its leadership in Bihar, then it could also ensure continuous support to the central government.
 

India-US trade deal hopes

US President Donald Trump has been teasing the markets with hints at a possible trade deal between India and the US.
 
On Tuesday, US President Trump said that it is “very close” to signing a “fair deal” with India, and that the “tariffs on India will be lowered very substantially”. 
"We’re working on a very good deal with India. The tariffs will come down very substantially. It will happen at some point,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday (US local time).
 
Other media reports, meanwhile, suggest that the Indian government is not looking at further discussion on trade with the US. The government officials, as per reports, are confident of striking the trade deal soon.
 
“New Delhi is now awaiting Washington’s formal response to its proposal, which was shared during the recent round of bilateral trade agreement (BTA) talks,” reports said.
 
Notably, India remains one of the last major economies that has not struck a deal with the US yet.
 

Buying in IT shares

Tech M, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Wipro were some of the top large-cap IT stocks which logged significant gains on the bourses on Wednesday.
 
LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems, Coforge, Firstsource Solutions, and KPIT Tech were some other notable IT winners. At the index level, the Nifty IT index added 2 per cent intraday.
 
The rise in IT shares on Wednesday came after Donald Trump said the US doesn’t have enough talent and needs foreign workers. His comments come after the administration, earlier this year, slapped a $100,000 application fee on new H-1B visas, which is widely used by some of the country’s largest companies, especially tech industry giants, to bring in workers from other countries.
 
Back home, analysts said that the Indian IT companies reported better-than-expected Q2 results, aided by stronger growth, margin expansion, and healthy deal wins. READ MORE
 

RIL shares near record high

Reliance Industries (RIL) shares accounted for most of the gains on the benchmarks today. With 1.8 per cent gains intraday (₹1,521), RIL stock hit its highest level in four months and was close to its 52-week high level of ₹1,551 per share. Further, the stock had hit a record high of ₹1,608.95 on July 8, 2024.
 
In terms of contribution, RIL accounted for nearly 22 per cent of the gains clocked by the benchmark BSE Sensex index.
 

Technical levels: Sensex, Nifty

According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, 25,625-25,500 on the Nifty and 83,500-83,300 on the Sensex will be the key support areas.
 
“Further, 25,800–25,900 (Nifty) and 84,000–84,300 (Sensex) could act as immediate resistance. Below 25,600/83,600, the uptrend would weaken,” he said.
 

Topics : stock market rally Market news Indian stock market Markets Reliance Industries Nifty IT stocks

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

