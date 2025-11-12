Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty IT stocks extend surge, gain 5% in 3 days; Should you buy this rally?

Nifty IT stocks extend surge, gain 5% in 3 days; Should you buy this rally?

Nuvama noted that IT services companies outperformed expectations in Q2, supported by stronger growth, margin expansion, and healthy deal wins

Nifty IT stocks in focus

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s information technology (IT) stocks extended their winning streak for a third consecutive session, driving benchmark indices higher as analysts reiterated bullish calls post a better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.
 
On Wednesday, the Nifty IT index rose as much as 1.96 per cent, while it has risen 4.8 per cent in the last three sessions. As of 11:11 AM, the IT gauge was up 1.8 per cent, while the Nifty50 index rose 0.72 per cent. 
 
Shares of Tech Mahindra (up 3.09 per cent) and Mphasis (up 2.75 per cent) led the gains on Wednesday. LTIMindtree and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares were trading up over 2 per cent. 
 
 
Since the beginning of the month, the IT index has outperformed the market by surging 3.04 per cent as against a 0.6 per cent gain in the benchmark index. Infosys (up 4.8 per cent), Persistent Systems (up 3.6 per cent), and HCL Technologies (up 3.2 per cent) were the top gainers this month.   FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

What's driving the rally in Nifty IT Index? 

Infosys reported a profit and revenue beat in the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) and upped its revenue guidance. Wipro and TCS, meanwhile, beat second-quarter revenue expectations. Further, the tier-2 companies continued to outperform tier-1 players, analysts noted. 

Also Read

paint sector, paint

Fresh coat of confidence for legacy paintmakers as stocks reboundpremium

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate

India's top six cities record 26% rise in new office supply; Pune leads

paint painter jsw asian berger

Nomura brushes off competition fears, turns bullish on Indian paint majors

real estate

Housing prices to rise 5-10% annually over next few years on strong demand

Future of Clean Energy

India asks RE agencies to secure buyers for stranded power projects

 
According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, Indian IT services companies outperformed expectations in Q2, supported by stronger growth, margin expansion, and healthy deal wins. Most firms reported sequential growth or stable performance, with margins aided by foreign exchange gains and operational efficiencies, it said in a report on November 11. 
 
Nuvama noted that the demand environment is likely to remain challenging over the next one to two quarters due to macroeconomic and tariff-related uncertainty. However, it remains positive on the medium-to-long-term outlook, as elevated technology debt among enterprises is expected to drive a revival in spending once macro conditions improve.  ALSO READ | Adani Enterprises surges 6% on heavy volumes; here's why 
Earnings estimates have already been meaningfully revised downward, and IT stocks have corrected by about 15 per cent over the past 12 months, Nuvama said. As a result, valuations now appear attractive, nearly in line with their ten-year averages, it said. Nuvama maintains a 'Buy' rating on Coforge, Persistent Systems, Mphasis, LTIMindtree, Hexaware, Tata Consultancy Services, and Infosys, while remaining negative on Tech Mahindra and Birlasoft.
 
In a recent report, Kotak Institutional Equities said that the results of IT companies indicated that demand trends are stabilising, with fewer program cancellations and easing headwinds across select sectors. 
 
After three years of muted growth, frustration is evident in multiple deratings. The prevailing belief that IT firms are 'AI losers' overlooks the bigger culprits: macro uncertainty and client captive shifts. Recovery in discretionary spending is, therefore, pivotal to dispel fears of structural decline, the Kotak report said.
 

More From This Section

adani

Adani Enterprises surges 6% on heavy volumes; here's why?

Stock market rally today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 650 pts; Nifty eyes 25,900; IT index gains 2%; Groww 22%

Tata Motors CV listing

Tata Motors CV stock listing LIVE: TMCV shares fall 4% after debuting at 28% premium on NSE

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

BSE gains 7% post Q2; Jefferies keeps 'Hold' rating; what should you do?

Godrej Industries Chemicals ltd, GIC

Godrej Industries shares fall 3% as Q2 profit dips; check details here

Topics : Industry Report Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty IT Markets IT stocks Infosys Tech Mahindra Tata Consultancy Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon