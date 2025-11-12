Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Ashok Leyland Q2 results: Net profit up 7% at ₹756 cr, dividend declared

Ashok Leyland Q2 results: Net profit up 7% at ₹756 cr, dividend declared

Ashok Leyland reported income from operations of ₹10,543.97 crore, marking a 9.4 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and 7.58 per cent sequentially

Ashok Leyland

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hinduja Group-led Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹755.77 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 7.1 per cent from ₹705.64 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit rose by 23.66 per cent from ₹611.07 crore. The company attributed the imporvement to continued demand for its vehicles.
 
The commercial vehicle major reported income from operations of ₹10,543.97 crore, marking a 9.4 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and 7.58 per cent sequentially.
 
“We continue to deliver profitable growth, driven by continuing demand. Our robust all-round performance symbolizes the competitiveness of our products and strong customer focus. In the International business we are intensifying our expansion strategy in our focus markets of Middle East, Africa and SAARC. Switch Mobility is performing well with an order book of nearly 1500 vehicles," said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman at Ashok Leyland.
 

More From This Section

milk factory amul mother dairy

Parag Milk Foods Q2 results: Net profit jumps 56% to ₹45 cr on higher sales

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra Q2 results: PAT halves to ₹1,911 cr; plans to raise $600 mn

Indian stock market, stock market

Q2 results today: Ashok Leyland, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, more on Nov 12

Emcure

Emcure Q2 PAT up 25%, domestic and international biz drive 13% revenue rise

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon

Biocon Q2FY26 results: Consolidated net profit at ₹84.5 cr, revenue up 21%

Topics : Q2 results Ashok Leyland BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon