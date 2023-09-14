Stock Market Live: Indices at new high; Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tops 20100

OPENING BELL: Equity benchmark indices scaled fresh highs at Thursday's open, tracking gains in other Asian markets after US consumer price index rose in line with expectations. The BSE Sensex rose 200 points to 67,687, and the Nifty index gained 70 points to 20,139.

Tata Steel, Wipro, JSW Steel, Tech M, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco and Adani Enterprises were the leading gainers acros the two benchmarks, rising up to 1.7 per cent. While HUL, Adani Ports, ITC, NTPC were the few losers.

The broader markets moved higher too. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices jumped up to 1 per cent.