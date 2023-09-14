Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Indices at new high; Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tops 20100
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Indices at new high; Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tops 20100

Stock Market Live on September 14, 2023: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 57 points at 20,182

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 9:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

OPENING BELL: Equity benchmark indices scaled fresh highs at Thursday's open, tracking gains in other Asian markets after US consumer price index rose in line with expectations. The BSE Sensex rose 200 points to 67,687, and the Nifty index gained 70 points to 20,139.
Read More

Key Events

9:22 AM Sep 23

Sensex Heatmap:: Steel stocks lead early rally; HUL, ITC flat

9:18 AM Sep 23

ALERT:: BSE Sensex opens at record high at 67,671, up over 200 pts

9:11 AM Sep 23

Commodity check :: Gold, silver edge lower amid firm trend

9:03 AM Sep 23

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens 1 paise stronger at 82.97/$

8:52 AM Sep 23

IT companies' forex revenue exceeds earnings of other manufacturers in FY23

8:48 AM Sep 23

ALERT: L&T buyback to open on Sept 18 and close on Sept 25

8:12 AM Sep 23

Stocks to Watch today, Sep 14: Adani Group, RIL, Hero Moto, Bombay Dyeing

8:08 AM Sep 23

Nifty Pharma, Auto: Here's a guide to plan your trading activity

7:54 AM Sep 23

Gift Nifty futures 50 points up from Nifty futures' Wed close

7:50 AM Sep 23

US core inflation rises after 6 months; marks slowest pace in 2 years annually

9:22 AM

Sensex Heatmap:: Steel stocks lead early rally; HUL, ITC flat


9:20 AM

ALERT:: Nifty50 up 63 pts at 20,133


9:18 AM

ALERT:: BSE Sensex opens at record high at 67,671, up over 200 pts

9:11 AM

Commodity check :: Gold, silver edge lower amid firm trend

9:09 AM

PRE-OPEN: Nifty to extend gains

9:07 AM

PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to positive start

9:03 AM

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens 1 paise stronger at 82.97/$

8:58 AM

SoftBank-backed Arm raises $4.87 billion in biggest IPO of the year

Arm Holdings Plc priced its initial public offering at the top end of its range to raise $4.87 billion in the largest listing of the year, one that could give a major lift to long-suffering equity markets. READ
 

8:55 AM

Govt exempts investment trusts, ETFs from capital gains tax in GIFT City

The government has exempted units of investment trusts and ETFs issued by entities based in GIFT City or traded in exchanges there from capital gains tax.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notified the exemption from capital gains tax any unit of investment trust; a unit of a scheme; and a unit of an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) launched under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (Fund Management) Regulations, 2022. READ

8:52 AM

IT companies' forex revenue exceeds earnings of other manufacturers in FY23

Indian information technology (IT) services companies, such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech, have emerged as the most consistent baggers of foreign exchange.
 
For the first time in 2022-23 (FY23), their combined forex revenue surpassed that of listed oil and gas companies, as well as listed non-oil and gas firms in other sectors. The latter category includes industries like pharmaceuticals, automotive and auto ancillaries, industrial metals, capital goods, chemicals, textiles, fast-moving consumer goods, and consumer durables. READ

8:48 AM

ALERT: L&T buyback to open on Sept 18 and close on Sept 25

L&T's Rs 10,000 crore share buyback will open on Sept 18 and close on Sept 25. 

8:44 AM

Active mid, smallcap funds lag behind benchmarks amid red-hot rally

Active midcap and smallcap mutual fund (MF) schemes, which generally outperform their benchmarks with ease, have lagged behind them in the ongoing rally. This has happened because of multiple factors such as the underperformance of their largecap allocations and a sharp rally in some sections of the market where active fund managers have limited exposure. READ

8:39 AM

City gas distributors optimistic about long-term growth prospects

The city gas distribution (CGD) companies are optimistic about long-term growth prospects as their robust balance sheets are capable of handling investments through low or zero leverage, given the strong operating cash flow. READ

8:35 AM

Adani Group receives certification for India's largest wind turbine

Adani Wind, the wind energy solutions division of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), on Wednesday announced that its 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generator (WTG), which is India's largest, has received type certification from WindGuard GmbH. READ

8:31 AM

Rupee closes 6 paise weaker on Wednesday

8:27 AM

India among top 10 best performing market, gains nearly 3% in dollar terms

India is the best-performing market among the top 10 this month, having gained nearly 3 per cent in dollar terms. This outperformance has allowed the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty to close above the 20,000 mark for the first time. READ

8:23 AM

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services raises Rs 253 cr from anchor investors

Fintech player Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services on Wednesday said it has mobilised Rs 253.52 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).
 
The company has allocated 1.54 crore equity shares to 23 entities at Rs 164 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website. READ

8:19 AM

Oil prices rises as expected supply cuts offset inflation concerns

Oil prices traded higher on Wednesday as expected tight crude supply for the rest of the year offset inflation concerns.
 
Saudi Arabia and Russia's extension of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil production cuts to the end of this year will lock in a substantial market deficit through the fourth quarter, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday. READ

8:16 AM

JSW Infra's IPO to open on Sept 25, comprises fresh issue of Rs 2,800 cr

Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Infrastructure on Wednesday said its initial share sale will open for public subscription on September 25.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,800 crore. READ

8:12 AM

Stocks to Watch today, Sep 14: Adani Group, RIL, Hero Moto, Bombay Dyeing

Reliance (RIL): As per reports, the company’s retail arm - Reliance Retail is in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors, including the sovereign wealth funds of Singapore, Abi Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.
 
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): The airline will soon introduce a wrist gadget and use a ground device to detect fatigue among pilots and check their level of alertness before and after flying an aircraft. READ

Topics :Stock Marketstock marketsMARKET LIVEMarketsDalal StreetWPI inflationMarkets Sensex NiftyBombay DyeingBSE NSEIndian stock marketGift NiftyIndian stock exchangesReliance Industries

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leave

Reliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

Everything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowed

India economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report