Stock Market Live: Indices at new high; Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tops 20100

OPENING BELL: Equity benchmark indices scaled fresh highs at Thursday's open, tracking gains in other Asian markets after US consumer price index rose in line with expectations. The BSE Sensex rose 200 points to 67,687, and the Nifty index gained 70 points to 20,139.
The US inflation report reaffirmed investor consensus that the Fed will likely hold rates for sometime now.
Tata Steel, Wipro, JSW Steel, Tech M, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco and Adani Enterprises were the leading gainers acros the two benchmarks, rising up to 1.7 per cent. While HUL, Adani Ports, ITC, NTPC were the few losers.
The broader markets moved higher too. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices jumped up to 1 per cent.
CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens 1 paise stronger at 82.97/$
8:58 AM
SoftBank-backed Arm raises $4.87 billion in biggest IPO of the year
Arm Holdings Plc priced its initial public offering at the top end of its range to raise $4.87 billion in the largest listing of the year, one that could give a major lift to long-suffering equity markets. READ
8:55 AM
Govt exempts investment trusts, ETFs from capital gains tax in GIFT City
The government has exempted units of investment trusts and ETFs issued by entities based in GIFT City or traded in exchanges there from capital gains tax.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notified the exemption from capital gains tax any unit of investment trust; a unit of a scheme; and a unit of an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) launched under the International Financial Services Centres Authority (Fund Management) Regulations, 2022. READ
8:52 AM
IT companies' forex revenue exceeds earnings of other manufacturers in FY23
Indian information technology (IT) services companies, such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech, have emerged as the most consistent baggers of foreign exchange.
For the first time in 2022-23 (FY23), their combined forex revenue surpassed that of listed oil and gas companies, as well as listed non-oil and gas firms in other sectors. The latter category includes industries like pharmaceuticals, automotive and auto ancillaries, industrial metals, capital goods, chemicals, textiles, fast-moving consumer goods, and consumer durables. READ
8:48 AM
ALERT: L&T buyback to open on Sept 18 and close on Sept 25
L&T's Rs 10,000 crore share buyback will open on Sept 18 and close on Sept 25.
8:44 AM
Active mid, smallcap funds lag behind benchmarks amid red-hot rally
Active midcap and smallcap mutual fund (MF) schemes, which generally outperform their benchmarks with ease, have lagged behind them in the ongoing rally. This has happened because of multiple factors such as the underperformance of their largecap allocations and a sharp rally in some sections of the market where active fund managers have limited exposure. READ
8:39 AM
City gas distributors optimistic about long-term growth prospects
The city gas distribution (CGD) companies are optimistic about long-term growth prospects as their robust balance sheets are capable of handling investments through low or zero leverage, given the strong operating cash flow. READ
8:35 AM
Adani Group receives certification for India's largest wind turbine
Adani Wind, the wind energy solutions division of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), on Wednesday announced that its 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generator (WTG), which is India's largest, has received type certification from WindGuard GmbH. READ
8:31 AM
Rupee closes 6 paise weaker on Wednesday
8:27 AM
India among top 10 best performing market, gains nearly 3% in dollar terms
India is the best-performing market among the top 10 this month, having gained nearly 3 per cent in dollar terms. This outperformance has allowed the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty to close above the 20,000 mark for the first time. READ
Fintech player Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services on Wednesday said it has mobilised Rs 253.52 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).
The company has allocated 1.54 crore equity shares to 23 entities at Rs 164 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website. READ
8:19 AM
Oil prices rises as expected supply cuts offset inflation concerns
Oil prices traded higher on Wednesday as expected tight crude supply for the rest of the year offset inflation concerns.
Saudi Arabia and Russia's extension of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil production cuts to the end of this year will lock in a substantial market deficit through the fourth quarter, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday. READ
8:16 AM
JSW Infra's IPO to open on Sept 25, comprises fresh issue of Rs 2,800 cr
Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Infrastructure on Wednesday said its initial share sale will open for public subscription on September 25.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,800 crore. READ
Reliance (RIL): As per reports, the company’s retail arm - Reliance Retail is in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors, including the sovereign wealth funds of Singapore, Abi Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): The airline will soon introduce a wrist gadget and use a ground device to detect fatigue among pilots and check their level of alertness before and after flying an aircraft. READ