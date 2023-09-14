Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.03%)
67445.92 -21.07
Nifty (0.05%)
20079.30 + 9.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5814.55 + 46.60
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
40543.45 + 298.35
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
45893.55 -15.90
Heatmap

MasterCard appoints former SBI chief Rajnish Kumar as chairman

Veteran banker will have non-executive advisory role and guide Mastercard's South Asia executive leadership team

Rajnish Kumar

Rajnish Kumar

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mastercard India on Thursday appointed Rajnish Kumar, the former leader of State Bank of India (SBI), as its chairman in a non-executive advisory role.

Kumar will guide Mastercard’s South Asia executive leadership team led by Gautam Aggarwal, division president for South Asia and country corporate officer, India, "in navigating the vibrant domestic payments landscape", said the company about the appointment in a press statement.

Kumar has nearly four decades of service with the largest lender in the country and has held a wide range of leadership roles at SBI and its subsidiaries across India, United Kingdom and Canada. He has also spearheaded the development of SBI’s digital platform YONO, it said.

Also Read: IndusInd Bank launches' virtual credit card' to ease cross-border payments

Kumar said about his statement: “I am keenly looking forward to sharing my knowledge, experience, and expertise with Mastercard as the company becomes an even more deeply embedded player and strategic partner to organizations across the public and private sectors in India.

“With its relentless focus on partnering for progress and driving prosperity through inclusive growth, Mastercard has the technologies, capabilities, resources, and heart to contribute greatly to India’s vibrant payments technology landscape. It is my honor to share Mastercard’s story and its enthusiasm for collaboration with local partners with an even bigger audience in India,” said Kumar, who was SBI chairman from October 2017 to October 2020.

Also Read: Grasim to launch its paint biz in Q4 under the brand name 'Birla Opus'

Also Read

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

SBI's earnings growth may taper off in the near-term, warn analysts

SBI Q1FY24 result: Profit more-than-doubles to Rs 16,884 cr, NII up 25% YoY

RBI approves re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as ICICI Bank MD & CEO

United Breweries brings on Vivek Gupta as MD & CEO from September 25

Who is Chang Chung-Ling: Chinese link featured in OCCRP report on Adani

BharatPe CBO Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl steps down for entrepreneurial journey

TVS Supply Chain Solutions appoints R Dinesh as Executive Chairman

Topics : Rajnish Kumar Mastercard sbi Management business news today Companies

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11Tata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedHonor 90 5G SmartphoneTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon